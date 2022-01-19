Position Imaging Sees New Revenue Opportunities For Installers And Dealers As Demand Increases In Multifamily Housing For Package Delivery Management Solutions

STRATHAM, N.H., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking, today announced its new Smart Package Room Partner Programs. The new programs are designed to expand resellers' product offerings with the Smart Package Room (SPR) and iPickup Room (IPR) package management solutions. The new program will offer the marketing, installation, and support needed to increase resellers’ revenue streams while improving their customers’ package management and security when processing residents’ deliveries. Want more information? Check out our Reseller Program podcast at: https://bit.ly/33IM0VU



The demand for an automated package management solution has been driven by a dramatic increase in online ordering. According to Bloomberg.com, online spending totaled $8.9 billion on Black Friday, and data from Adobe Analytics states that U.S. shoppers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday. All this cyber shopping creates an enormous number of packages to be received, logged, secured, and notifications sent to residents living in multifamily communities—placing a great deal of stress on apartment managers and staff.

However, this package delivery burden also creates an opportunity for Position Imaging’s partners to resell the company’s Smart Package Room solution. This solution is a proven, computer-vision-based system that is easily installed and offers a secure area for all package sizes while allowing residents 24/7 access without the need for staff intervention.

In an area that has not experienced much innovation, Position Imaging has created a seamless solution that fits the needs of modern multifamily properties. The Smart Package Room is aligned with the shift towards online ordering and for residents looking for a simple, convenient, and secure method to retrieve their items.

"The partnership program at Position Imaging gives our partners selling into the same space the ability to broaden the portfolio of products they offer their clients with the most advanced solutions on the market. We're looking to work closely with our partners to create mutually beneficial relationships that grow together through innovation and delivering greater value together,” said Jacqueline Cournoyer, Director of Dealer Relations, Position Imaging.

With so much opportunity to sell into multiple markets installers, access control, security integrators, and others interested in becoming partners can now sell these solutions directly to their customers. Position Imagings partner programs include:

Referral Program - Position Imaging and partners share mutual leads that complement each organization’s multifamily housing technologies, allowing them to expand their brands through qualified introductions.



Referral Program partner, ePropertyCare is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs, technology executives, and real estate strategists. The company was created to increase operational efficiency in their own real estate portfolios and is passionate about innovative PropTech that pays for itself to create a lifetime of savings.



“We selected Position Imaging as our partner for package delivery room technology because of their thought leadership in the PropTech space,” said referral partner, Jeff Hoch, Chief Revenue Officer, ePropertyCare Corporation. “As a firm that works with multifamily owners, operators, and developers every day, ePropertyCare wants to not only provide an exceptional smart apartment/smart building technology package, we also want our clients to leverage our partner ecosystem as their one-stop-shop for everything they need to technologically advance their operations. We firmly believe that like-minded firms can do exceptional things together.”

Traditional Reseller Program - Position Imaging will market and support partners to nurture and close Smart Package Room sales. Traditional Reseller program partner, All About Security, specializes in card readers, cameras, telephone entry’s, and emergency call stations for mid/high rise, multifamily, and commercial properties in the D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia region.



“As a company that prides itself on innovation, we decided to become a reseller partner because not only does it fit with what we like to do, but their technology, engineering, design, and thought process is incredible!” said Howard Hunter, Security Integrator, All About Security. “Position Imaging has raised the bar on how the world views smart packaging rooms, and we look forward to more innovative technology and collaborations in the near future.”



About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

