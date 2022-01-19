Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219512/?utm_source=GNW
IWMS allows the management executives to use dashboards and reports embedded with prime performance indicators to rapidly identify the areas experiencing inefficiencies inside the facilities. IWMS market is anticipated to grow rapidly, due to the growing adoption of IoT, and ICT by various industry verticals. Additionally, the deployment of cloud-based models of IWMS solutions is assisting the organizations in using the advanced solutions, with no investments in physical infrastructure. Majority of the end-user industries are using IWMS technology because of the technical specification component comprising strategic planning of decision-making which increases expense control and productivity, which in turn drives the IWMS market growth. Businesses are gradually avoiding the conventional methods and shifting towards digital resolution for proceedings such as lease management, project management, facilities & space management, and asset and maintenance management. Increased demand for enhanced operational and well-organized solutions offering the services and solutions of enhanced superiority is anticipated to drive the IWMS demand. Disaster recovery, consolidation of the data center, security and safety, tracking in real-time, integrated procedures, and less energy consumption are also projected to drive market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market. The Solution segment`s growth is facilitated by increasing focus of organizations to upgrade and maintain existing systems to streamline administrative procedures. These solutions assist companies in ensuring effectiveness of infrastructure and managerial support aspects for achieving business objectives.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $670.5 Million by 2026
The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$670.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$609 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and Canada) retains a strong position in the global integrated workplace management systems market owing to high inclination of companies to embrace innovative technologies and rise in smart building projects that are favoring uptake of these systems for space management, asset and maintenance management, and real-estate and lease management. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to increasing penetration of IoT that is creating high demand for these systems to streamline operations. The regional market is bound to benefit from high uptake of cloud services, expansion of government/corporate networks and healthy growth of organizations.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- Accruent
- Archibus Inc.
- AssetWorks LLC
- Budgetrac LLC
- Causeway Technologies
- Collectiveview, Inc.
- Facilio
- FM:Systems
- FSI (FM Solutions)
- International Business Machines Corporation
- MRI Software LLC
- Nuvolo
- OfficeSpace Software Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Planon
- Rapal Oy
- SAP SE
- Service Works Global Ltd.
- ServiceChannel®
- Smartsheet Inc.
- SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL
- Tango
- VLogic Systems, Inc.
- zLink, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Speedy Recovery of Integrated Workplace Management System
Market following the COVID-19 Bump
An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Prime Objectives of IWMS
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market
Market Going to Get Bigger: Key Growth Drivers
Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated
Workplace Management Systems
Analysis by Offering
EXHIBIT 2: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Market by Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Solutions and Services
EXHIBIT 3: World Integrated Workplace Management System Market
Offering by Solutions (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Real Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset
Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment
Management
EXHIBIT 4: World Integrated Workplace Management System Market
Offering by Services (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Professional Services, and Managed Services
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 5: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &
Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 7: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-
2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, Canada,
USA, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour
Diverse Use Cases of IWMS
IMWS Set to Gain Importance Post-Pandemic
Construction Industry, a Key End-User of IWMS Impacted by the
Pandemic
EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal
EXHIBIT 9: WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total
Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain
EXHIBIT 10: Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related
CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 &
2020 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)
Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well
EXHIBIT 11: Global Facilities Management Market by Segment:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House
Facilities Management and Outsourced Facilities Management
EXHIBIT 12: Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities
Management Services Market for Select End-Use Markets
Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management
IWMS for Real Estate
IWMS Enables Effective Workplace Property Management
IMWS Streamlines Move Management, Logistics Management
More Effective Asset Tracking with IWMS
Numerous Benefits Offered Augment Adoption of IWMS
IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment
Obligations for Workplace Safety Management
Effective Workplace Environment Management
Overview of Facilities Management Technology
Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace
Influence of Technology in Workplace: Overview
Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge
Key Benefits of Automation in the Workplace
IMWS Drives Automation
Improved Communication with IWMS
IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center
IWMS Delivers Real-time Data
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
