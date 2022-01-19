Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219512/?utm_source=GNW

IWMS allows the management executives to use dashboards and reports embedded with prime performance indicators to rapidly identify the areas experiencing inefficiencies inside the facilities. IWMS market is anticipated to grow rapidly, due to the growing adoption of IoT, and ICT by various industry verticals. Additionally, the deployment of cloud-based models of IWMS solutions is assisting the organizations in using the advanced solutions, with no investments in physical infrastructure. Majority of the end-user industries are using IWMS technology because of the technical specification component comprising strategic planning of decision-making which increases expense control and productivity, which in turn drives the IWMS market growth. Businesses are gradually avoiding the conventional methods and shifting towards digital resolution for proceedings such as lease management, project management, facilities & space management, and asset and maintenance management. Increased demand for enhanced operational and well-organized solutions offering the services and solutions of enhanced superiority is anticipated to drive the IWMS demand. Disaster recovery, consolidation of the data center, security and safety, tracking in real-time, integrated procedures, and less energy consumption are also projected to drive market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market. The Solution segment`s growth is facilitated by increasing focus of organizations to upgrade and maintain existing systems to streamline administrative procedures. These solutions assist companies in ensuring effectiveness of infrastructure and managerial support aspects for achieving business objectives.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $670.5 Million by 2026



The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$670.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$609 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and Canada) retains a strong position in the global integrated workplace management systems market owing to high inclination of companies to embrace innovative technologies and rise in smart building projects that are favoring uptake of these systems for space management, asset and maintenance management, and real-estate and lease management. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to increasing penetration of IoT that is creating high demand for these systems to streamline operations. The regional market is bound to benefit from high uptake of cloud services, expansion of government/corporate networks and healthy growth of organizations.





Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)



Accruent

Archibus Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

Budgetrac LLC

Causeway Technologies

Collectiveview, Inc.

Facilio

FM:Systems

FSI (FM Solutions)

International Business Machines Corporation

MRI Software LLC

Nuvolo

OfficeSpace Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Planon

Rapal Oy

SAP SE

Service Works Global Ltd.

ServiceChannel®

Smartsheet Inc.

SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL

Tango

VLogic Systems, Inc.

zLink, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Speedy Recovery of Integrated Workplace Management System

Market following the COVID-19 Bump

An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Prime Objectives of IWMS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Market Going to Get Bigger: Key Growth Drivers

Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems

Analysis by Offering

EXHIBIT 2: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Market by Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Solutions and Services

EXHIBIT 3: World Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Offering by Solutions (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Real Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset

Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment

Management

EXHIBIT 4: World Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Offering by Services (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Professional Services, and Managed Services

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 5: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 7: World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-

2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, Canada,

USA, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour

Diverse Use Cases of IWMS

IMWS Set to Gain Importance Post-Pandemic

Construction Industry, a Key End-User of IWMS Impacted by the

Pandemic

EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal

EXHIBIT 9: WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total

Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain

EXHIBIT 10: Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related

CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 &

2020 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)

Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well

EXHIBIT 11: Global Facilities Management Market by Segment:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House

Facilities Management and Outsourced Facilities Management

EXHIBIT 12: Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities

Management Services Market for Select End-Use Markets

Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management

IWMS for Real Estate

IWMS Enables Effective Workplace Property Management

IMWS Streamlines Move Management, Logistics Management

More Effective Asset Tracking with IWMS

Numerous Benefits Offered Augment Adoption of IWMS

IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment

Obligations for Workplace Safety Management

Effective Workplace Environment Management

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace

Influence of Technology in Workplace: Overview

Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge

Key Benefits of Automation in the Workplace

IMWS Drives Automation

Improved Communication with IWMS

IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center

IWMS Delivers Real-time Data



