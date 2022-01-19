Worldwide Smart Transformers Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of USD 4.55 Billion in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 11% : Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing industrial and power generation units are finding solutions for regulating the voltage while maintain the contact with the smart grid so that information and feedback about the transformer and power supply can be provided even through remote administration. Smart transformers play a vital role in controlled dynamically allowing facilities to monitor and manage the transformers directly during the period of power fluctuations. Increasing emphasis on alternative energy production across globe are the key factors driving the smart transformer market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Transformers Market by Type (Power Transformers, Specialty Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Distribution Transformers), by Component (Transformers, Hardware for Transformer Monitoring, Converters, Switches), by Application (Smart Grid, Electric Vehicle Charging, Traction Locomotive, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 2.19 Billion in 2021. The Global Smart Transformers Market size is expected to reach USD 4.55 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-transformers-market-1155/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Smart Transformers Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Protection of Power Systems from Load Disturbances by Isolating the Source from Load Harmonics in Industries is the Factor Driving the Smart Transformer Market.

Smart transformers are special solid transformers that play a vital role in distribution of electricity in the grid. These smart transformers work independently and regularly control the voltage while maintaining contact with the smart grid. These transformers are designed to provide a voltage optimized power supply to industries and commercial sectors, which is why these devices more and more used today so that they can use power more efficiently and cost-effectively. For instance, another main advantage of smart transformers is that they respond to fluctuations within the power grid instantly acting as voltage regulators and directly reducing energy consumption to ensure that the optimized voltage is undisturbed.

High Cost of Manufacturing & Maintenance is the Key Restraining Factor for Smart Transformer Market

Smart Transformers are highly costly and require huge maintenance. These transformers are usually government subsidized and hence to some extent provide advantage to industries and commercial owners. Theses transformers are to be regularly maintained as per the safety concerns passed by the government bodies controlling electrical grid networks and power generation. Due to these factors sales and maintenance of smart transformers becomes a difficulty and hence is a restraining factor for growth of smart transformer market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/smart-transformers-market-1155/1

Benefits of Purchasing Smart Transformers Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Smart Transformers Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of smart transformer manufacturers, rising industrial and urban infrastructure and increasing petroleum prices is the key factors that are during the use of smart transformer market to achieve sustainability. Countries such as India and China have huge potential for sustainable power source due to increasing population and presence of rural location. North America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe also are growing in smart transformer market due to stringent regulations imposed by government bodies on sustainable development.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The smart transformer market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced construction activities further affected the demand for smart transformer across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-transformers-market-1155

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Transformers Market:

GE (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Wilson Transformer (Australia)

Eaton (Ireland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

CG Power (India)

BHEL (India)

Gridco (US)

SPX Transformer (US)

Howard Industries (US)

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In September 2017, Siemens introduced its new railway transformer “Tractronic Thinity”, which will be installed on board 24 DB-Regio trains within Germany. The new transformers system will feed power to the trains and ensure interference-free rail traffic.

In August 2017, Siemens received a contract from Mexico’s state-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). The contract states that Siemens has to deliver 12,820 pole-mounted distribution transformers (10 kVA-1ph, 15 kVA-1ph, and 15 kVA-3ph) to the CFE.

In August 2017, Siemens received a contract to deliver two HVDC transformers, with a 1,050 kV AC grid connection for the Ximeng-Taizhou project, a 10 GW transmission plan for energy from renewable sources.

In May 2017, ABB introduced a new traction transformer production facility adjacent to its South African headquarters in Longmeadow, Johannesburg. The scope of the investment is to help power trains and support South Africa’s growing railway network. Traction transformers are used to feed power at safe voltages, to essential train functions like traction, brakes, lighting, heating and ventilation, as well as passenger information, signalling, and communication.

In March 2017, ABB launched its first digital transformer TXper. The transformer will provide the integrated sensing and monitoring technology in intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs, and manage the asset more efficiently. This latest innovation uses cloud computing and connected devices to generate actionable data for a broad range of customers.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Smart Transformers Market?

How will the Smart Transformers Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Smart Transformers Market?

What are the Smart Transformers market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Smart Transformers Market throughout the forecast period?

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-transformers-market-1155/contact-analyst

This market titled “Smart Transformers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.19 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.55 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11% from 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Power Transformers, Specialty Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Distribution Transformers



Component: - Transformers, Hardware for Transformer Monitoring, Converters, Switches, Others



Application: - Smart Grid, Electric Vehicle Charging, Traction Locomotive, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India,

Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa,

among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces

analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape,

market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company

market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Silicon Photonics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market-1168

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market-1168 Superconducting Wire Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/superconducting-wire-market-1167

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/superconducting-wire-market-1167 System In Package Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/system-in-package-market-1166

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/system-in-package-market-1166 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/thin-film-and-printed-battery-market-1165

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs