Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product Type, End-user, Application and Region

The Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market size was estimated at USD 169.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 183.98 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% to reach USD 304.28 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Refractive Surgery Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Aberrometers, Microkeratome, and Ophthalmic Laser. The Ophthalmic Laser is further studied across Excimer Laser, Femtosecond Laser, and Yag Laser.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, and Ophthalmology Clinics.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Astigmatism, Dry Eyes, Farsightedness, Hyperopia, Myopia, and Nearsightedness.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, including Alcon, Avedro, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Certara, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Essilor, iVIS Technologies, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis A, Quantel Medical, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., and ZEISS International.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to growing numbers of LASIK surgeries worldwide
5.1.1.2. Rising concerns regarding the eye disorders
5.1.1.3. Increasing investments in advanced and robust development of refractive surgeries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with installation and surgeries utilizing refractive surgery devices
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing expansions of healthcare sectors to upgrade advanced devices
5.1.3.2. Favourable governmental laws and regulations for stitch less surgery options
5.1.3.3. Upsurging adaptations towards the painless surgeries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Scarcity of skilled professionals in emerging economies for refracting surgery management
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aberrometers
6.3. Microkeratome
6.4. Ophthalmic Laser
6.4.1. Excimer Laser
6.4.2. Femtosecond Laser
6.4.3. Yag Laser
7. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
7.3. Hospitals
7.4. Ophthalmology Clinics
8. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Astigmatism
8.3. Dry Eyes
8.4. Farsightedness
8.5. Hyperopia
8.6. Myopia
8.7. Nearsightedness
9. Americas Refractive Surgery Devices Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Refractive Surgery Devices Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Refractive Surgery Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Alcon
13.2. Avedro, Inc.
13.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
13.4. Certara
13.5. Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
13.6. Essilor
13.7. iVIS Technologies
13.8. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
13.9. Lumenis Ltd.
13.10. NIDEK CO., LTD.
13.11. Novartis A
13.12. Quantel Medical
13.13. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH
13.14. Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
13.15. ZEISS International
14. Appendix
