Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

Provision of care in settings other than acute settings is expected to form a critical constituent of healthcare reform, given the surging pressure on spending associated with healthcare across the world. And in support of this, technological developments have resulted in medical equipment that can be used in settings outside acute care. Consumers perceive homecare as a less expensive and more comfortable alternative to institutionalized care. With the focus on preventing hospital-associated infections at an all-time high, healthcare institutions are supporting the homecare trend. Government and health authorities are encouraging homecare in order to reduce the strain on public sector healthcare systems. Against this backdrop, home healthcare software is expected to witness heightened demand during the analysis period.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Healthcare
Software Product and Service estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period. COVID-19 has overwhelmed home healthcare agencies with patients owing to limited access to medical services for treatment of chronic medical conditions, elderly care and post-infection rehabilitation. The combination of COVID-19-induced demand for home care, rising incident of chronic medical conditions and increasing geriatric population is poised to significantly benefit the home healthcare market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Home Healthcare Software Product and Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR. While the US is considered the pioneer in home healthcare among developed nations, European countries are also picking up the trend. The number of people undergoing treatment in sub-acute and homecare settings, apart from cases of same day surgery, is on the rise. Also reflecting this trend is the increase in the number of homecare equipment dealers in the region.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In
Store for Healthcare?
EXHIBIT 2: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
EXHIBIT 3: % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
COVID-19 Highlights Significance of Home Healthcare
Pandemic Unfolds Opportunities in Disguise for Home Healthcare
Software
Homecare Healthcare Software: A Prelude
Types of Home Healthcare software
Here?s Why Homecare is Cost Effective
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care
Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with
Increasing Influx of IoT
Technology Gets Deeply Ingrained into Latest Trends in Home
Healthcare Market
Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake of Home Healthcare
Software Solutions
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In
US$ Million) for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Spending by Sector
Pandemic Results in Emergence of New Home Healthcare Models
Significance of Healthcare Software Tools Grows as the Pandemic
Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 7: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the
Year 2020
Telerehabilitation Gains Pace
Home Health Agencies Expands Specialized Care and Telehealth
Services
Software Solutions Play an Important Role in Exploiting Big Data
COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
Pandemic Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring
Opportunities
Rise of Home Healthcare for High Acuity Patients
COVID-19-led Rise of Touch-Less Home Care Underpins Need for
Remote Monitoring Software & Technologies
Integration of IT systems in the Home Healthcare Sector to
Drive Growth
Developing Interoperability Gains Attention
Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate
Burden on Hospitals
Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Home
Healthcare Solutions and Services
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for
Home Healthcare
EXHIBIT 10: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the
Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home
Healthcare Solutions: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost
Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes
EXHIBIT 11: Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP
Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve:
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Optimization of Consumer Satisfaction and Business Bottom Line
through FSM
