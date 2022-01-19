Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market to Reach US$453.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219498/?utm_source=GNW

The material features excellent substrate protection to improve barrier integrity as well as structural reliability. Commonly used for adhesion to diverse substrates like metalized films, paper and unprimed foil, ethylene acrylic acid copolymer offer enhanced resistance to fluids and ensures high mechanical resistance to abrasion, puncture and tear. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by strong demand from the food packaging industry, rising demand from end-use segments and strong focus on R&D activity. The market expansion is facilitated by rising consumption of these copolymers within safe food packaging applications due to their superior adhesion with different packaging substrates like paper, LDPE, foil and polyamides. Continuous expansion of the food packaging industry coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization as well as changing lifestyles is expected to create lucrative avenues for providers of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers. The market growth is augmented by strong research focus on development of bio-based acrylic acid due to continuing transition from petroleum-derived feedstock options. High demand for 20wt% co-monomers in an increasing number of adhesive applications along with rising consumption in the building & construction industry is slated to further bolster the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers estimated at US$314 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$453.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$190.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barrier Coating segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.7% share of the global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers market. Despite gradually losing its share over the coming years, the adhesives segment is estimated to hold the majority stake in the market due to increasing consumption of these copolymers in the food packaging industry. Ethylene acrylic acid copolymers are enjoying increasing popularity in adhesive applications due to their desirable properties like superior adhesion and thermo-plasticity.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $149.9 Million by 2026



The Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$149.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe holds a significant share of the market due to continuous expansion of the food packaging industry. The regional is estimated to gain from ongoing changes in consumer lifestyle and increasing demand for packed food items. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market is driven by rising consumption of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers in different economies including Japan, China and India. The market growth is favored by increasing use of barrier coatings in the building & construction industry. Regional demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers is expected to be further bolstered by expansion of the automotive, industrial equipment, packaging, construction, textile and paper industries.



Barrier Coating Segment to Reach $152.7 Million by 2026



The barrier coatings segment is expected to gain from increasing adoption of these coatings in the building and construction industry. In the global Barrier Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$107.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer: Versatile Ingredient for Food &

Beverage Packaging

Merits of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?

South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Fears of Tourism Industry

Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market to Stay Firm with

Strong Impetus from Food Packaging

Adhesives Segment Offers Immense Stimulus to Ethylene Acrylic

Acid Copolymer Market

Asia-Pacific Lays Strong Foundation for Future Growth of Global

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Ethylene

Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers in Packaging Industry

EXHIBIT 3: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand

Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging & Ethylene

Acrylic Acid Copolymers Demand

No or Very Low Risk of COVID-19 Infection through Contaminated

Food & Packaging

Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands

NUCREL? Suitable for Various Packaging Applications

SK Global Chemical to Establish EAA Production Plant in China

Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers in Food Packaging

EXHIBIT 4: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Uptake of Bio-Based Acrylic Acid

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Vault to Prominence in

Adhesive Applications

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Witness Significant Leap

Forward with Demand for Multilayer Films

Rising Attention on Aseptic Packaging Augurs Well for Ethylene

Acrylic Acid Copolymers

Green Chemicals Primed for Massive Uptake in Post-COVID-19

Scenario

Rising Awareness about Green Ingredients

Recovery in Building & Construction Industry to Boost Demand

for Barrier Coatings

EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035

EXHIBIT 6: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Propels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

High Demand for Adhesives in Automotive Manufacturing &

Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Adhesives are also vitally important for Lightweighting

Advanced Adhesives Make Rapid Inroads in Automotive Bonding

Glass Bonding: A Monopoly for Adhesives

Favorable Outlook for EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for

Adhesives

Vital Role of Adhesives in EVs

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Adhesive

Innovations: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In

Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 10: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand

Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022



