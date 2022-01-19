Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market to Reach US$453.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219498/?utm_source=GNW
The material features excellent substrate protection to improve barrier integrity as well as structural reliability. Commonly used for adhesion to diverse substrates like metalized films, paper and unprimed foil, ethylene acrylic acid copolymer offer enhanced resistance to fluids and ensures high mechanical resistance to abrasion, puncture and tear. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by strong demand from the food packaging industry, rising demand from end-use segments and strong focus on R&D activity. The market expansion is facilitated by rising consumption of these copolymers within safe food packaging applications due to their superior adhesion with different packaging substrates like paper, LDPE, foil and polyamides. Continuous expansion of the food packaging industry coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization as well as changing lifestyles is expected to create lucrative avenues for providers of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers. The market growth is augmented by strong research focus on development of bio-based acrylic acid due to continuing transition from petroleum-derived feedstock options. High demand for 20wt% co-monomers in an increasing number of adhesive applications along with rising consumption in the building & construction industry is slated to further bolster the market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers estimated at US$314 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$453.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$190.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barrier Coating segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.7% share of the global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers market. Despite gradually losing its share over the coming years, the adhesives segment is estimated to hold the majority stake in the market due to increasing consumption of these copolymers in the food packaging industry. Ethylene acrylic acid copolymers are enjoying increasing popularity in adhesive applications due to their desirable properties like superior adhesion and thermo-plasticity.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $149.9 Million by 2026
The Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$149.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe holds a significant share of the market due to continuous expansion of the food packaging industry. The regional is estimated to gain from ongoing changes in consumer lifestyle and increasing demand for packed food items. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market is driven by rising consumption of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers in different economies including Japan, China and India. The market growth is favored by increasing use of barrier coatings in the building & construction industry. Regional demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers is expected to be further bolstered by expansion of the automotive, industrial equipment, packaging, construction, textile and paper industries.
Barrier Coating Segment to Reach $152.7 Million by 2026
The barrier coatings segment is expected to gain from increasing adoption of these coatings in the building and construction industry. In the global Barrier Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$107.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- Arkema Group
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer: Versatile Ingredient for Food &
Beverage Packaging
Merits of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?
South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location
Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
Fears of Tourism Industry
Industry Response to the Travel Curbs
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Financial Impact
Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market to Stay Firm with
Strong Impetus from Food Packaging
Adhesives Segment Offers Immense Stimulus to Ethylene Acrylic
Acid Copolymer Market
Asia-Pacific Lays Strong Foundation for Future Growth of Global
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers in Packaging Industry
EXHIBIT 3: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging & Ethylene
Acrylic Acid Copolymers Demand
No or Very Low Risk of COVID-19 Infection through Contaminated
Food & Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
NUCREL? Suitable for Various Packaging Applications
SK Global Chemical to Establish EAA Production Plant in China
Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for
Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers in Food Packaging
EXHIBIT 4: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Increasing Uptake of Bio-Based Acrylic Acid
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Vault to Prominence in
Adhesive Applications
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Witness Significant Leap
Forward with Demand for Multilayer Films
Rising Attention on Aseptic Packaging Augurs Well for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid Copolymers
Green Chemicals Primed for Massive Uptake in Post-COVID-19
Scenario
Rising Awareness about Green Ingredients
Recovery in Building & Construction Industry to Boost Demand
for Barrier Coatings
EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035
EXHIBIT 6: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Propels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
High Demand for Adhesives in Automotive Manufacturing &
Production Bodes Well for Market Growth
Adhesives are also vitally important for Lightweighting
Advanced Adhesives Make Rapid Inroads in Automotive Bonding
Glass Bonding: A Monopoly for Adhesives
Favorable Outlook for EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for
Adhesives
Vital Role of Adhesives in EVs
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Adhesive
Innovations: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 10: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand
Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY
Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Barrier Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Barrier Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Barrier Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA)
Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application -
Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier Coating
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene Acrylic Acid
(EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application -
Adhesives, Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 12-Year Perspective for
Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives,
Barrier Coating and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Ethylene Acrylic
Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Adhesives, Barrier
Coating and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Ethylene
Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Adhesives, Barrier Coating and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
