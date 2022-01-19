World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2021-2022 with Profiles of the Top 10 Players

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Liquid Biopsy Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain the current standards of care in the diagnosis of solid tumors, they have risks and limitations and limitations, some of which can be overcome by the use of liquid biopsy in clinical oncology, as an alternative or complementary technique to the current standards of care.
This report contains up-to-date information and useful data points for business planning:
- Research vs. Clinical Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Liquid Biopsy by Region
- The Market for Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Analyte
- The Market for CTC-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Other Liquid Biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Cancer (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Ovarian, Prostate, Pan-Cancer, Other Cancer)
- Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Selected Market-Available CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests, 2021
- Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests That Assess Multiple Analytes, 2021
Liquid biopsy testing has many potential applications in aspects of clinical oncology, including:
- Early detection and diagnosis/screening
- Alternative testing method when tissue biopsy is difficult/impossible, or when the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown
- Therapy personalization and monitoring - by molecular characterization of a patient's disease, clinicians can select the optimal course of therapy and monitor efficacy over time, as well as quickly react to adjust therapy should treatment resistance arise
- Disease monitoring - to observe disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease, and early detection of recurrence
- Prognosis of disease
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGIES
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET REVENUES AND FORECAST
CHAPTER 2: LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGIES
INTRODUCTION
CURRENT MAJOR LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGIES
CHAPTER 3: CIRCULATING TUMOR DNA (CTDNA) LIQUID BIOPSY
INTRODUCTION
ADVANTAGES AND LIMITATIONS OF CTDNA IN LIQUID BIOPSY
CURRENT CTDNA-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS
CTDNA-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS IN DEVELOPMENT
CHAPTER 4: CIRCULATING TUMOR CELLS (CTCS) LIQUID BIOPSY
INTRODUCTION
CHALLENGES IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF CTC-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS
CTC-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS
CTC-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS IN DEVELOPMENT
CHAPTER 5: EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES AND OTHER LIQUID BIOPSY
INTRODUCTION
LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS BASED ON EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES/OTHER ANALYTES
CHAPTER 6: MULTI-ANALYTE LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS
LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS BASED ON MULTIPLE ANALYTES
MULTIPLE ANALYTE-BASED LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS IN DEVELOPMENT
INTRODUCTION
LIQUID BIOPSY TESTS FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY
CHAPTER 8: LIQUID BIOPSY INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
TIERS OF COMPETITION
COMPETITIVE FACTORS
SIGNIFICANT MARKET TRENDS
- Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Global Life Expectancy
- New Liquid Biopsy Products
- Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Third-Party Payor Coverage
- Demonstrated Clinical Utility
- Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers
COMPETITORS NO LONGER IN THE LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET
CHAPTER 9: LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET
MARKET OVERVIEW
MARKET FORECAST
CHAPTER 10: MARKET BY ANALYTE CIRCULATING TUMOR DNA
CIRCULATING TUMOR CELLS
EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES AND OTHER ANALYTES
MULTIPLE ANALYTES
- Market Overview
- Applications
- Technologies
- Specimens
- Revenue Forecast
CHAPTER 11: MARKET BY APPLICATION
THERAPY GUIDANCE AND MONITORING
DIAGNOSIS/SCREENING
DISEASE PROGNOSIS
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
CHAPTER 12: MARKET BY CANCER TYPE
BREAST CANCER
COLORECTAL CANCER
LUNG CANCER
OVARIAN CANCER
PROSTATE CANCER
OTHER CANCERS:Including bladder, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, renal, melanoma and hematological malignancies.
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
PAN-CANCER TESTS
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
CHAPTER 13: LIQUID BIOPSY COMPANY PROFILES
TOP TEN COMPANIES IN THE LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET
Companies Mentioned
