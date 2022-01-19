Global Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes Market to Reach US$385.8 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219468/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is being driven by the growing awareness about the benefits offered by automated tube labeling over manual labeling, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in accident cases, which are driving need for blood analysis and testing. Demand for automated blood tube labeler and specimen transportation boxes is driven by the growing demand from medical facilities like hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centers. Amidst the growing demand for testing, such facilities are adopting some level of automation in their operations to deal with the surge in specimen volumes. Manual labeling is time consuming and also labor intensive process, thus presenting automated labelers as an ideal alternative option. The automated labelers prevent labels from wrinkling, improve readability of information on labels, enhance accuracy, consistency and precision, improve throughput of the systems. The potential to improve turnaround times of test results using automated equipment and thus ensure early delivery of care is driving market outlook.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes estimated at US$247.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$385.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$174.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes market. The growing disease prevalence and need for more than one confirmatory test for several of these diseases and the resultant need for blood sample collection, transportation and testing at laboratories is driving market growth. The rise in blood test volumes will spur opportunities for automated blood tube labeling and specimen transportation boxes at diagnostic centers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.6 Million by 2026
The Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent leading regional markets. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring blood transfusions along with rise in road accidents is supporting market growth. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in place and growing demand for automated equipment from labs and healthcare facilities is driving growth in these regions.
Blood Banks Segment to Reach $56.2 Million by 2026
In the global Blood Banks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
- Alifax S.r.l.
- Brooks Life Sciences
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- INPECO SA
- Kobayashi Create Co., Ltd.
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
- Scinomix
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry
During the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market
Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
An Introduction to Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen
Transport Boxes
Automated Blood Tube Labeler
Specimen Transportation Boxes
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
Developed Regions Lead Global Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Potential for Serious Medical Errors due to Specimen
Mislabeling Drives Need for Automated Labelers
High Cost of Labeling Errors
Processes for Cutting down Labelling Errors
Wrong Blood in Tube (WBIT) Incidents Enhance Importance of
Automated Blood Tube Labelers
Effects of Specimen Labeling Errors on Labs and Best Practices
to Minimize Errors
Urgent Need to Reduce Spurious Lab Results and Eliminate Pre-
Analytic Errors Drives Demand for Automatic Blood Tube
Labelers
EXHIBIT 3: Preanalytical Stage Accounts for Most Errors:
Breakdown of Laboratory Errors by Preanalytical, Post-
Analytical and Analytical Stages
Significant Advantages of Automated Labelers over Manual
Labeling Procedures Fuels Market Growth
Automatic Tube Labelling System Benefits from the Automation
Trend in Labs
Growing Automation in Laboratories and Medical Facilities
Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Automated Test Tube Barcoding: Eliminating Errors and Enhancing
Reliability
Barcoding Methods for Vials and Tubes: Assessing Advantages and
Drawbacks
Biological Specimen Transportation Box: Vital for Transport of
Infectious Substances amidst Heightened Focus on Disease and
Infection Control
Digitization of Labs Leads to the Evolution of Innovative
Solutions for Sample Transport and Results Delivery
Dry Ice for Shipping of Blood Samples
Use of RFID Trackers and Smart Tags for Tracking Patient
Samples in Transit
New Smart Tags for Tracking Blood Products in Transit
Temperature-Controlled Transport Packaging for Biological
Specimens
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for
Blood Diagnosis: A Business Case for Automated Labelers
EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79)
with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 8: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Focus on Clinical Research to Develop Effective COVID-19
Vaccines and Drugs Spurs Market Growth
Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs,
Favoring Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 11: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests
Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on
September 27, 2021
Rise in Accident Cases and Need for Sample Testing to Fuel
Automated Tube Labeler & Specimen Transportation Box Market
EXHIBIT 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures
by Age Group: 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
