SYSPRO achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) certification status

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that it has been certified by independent software research firm Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC). The resultant TEC report highlights the experience and expertise that SYSPRO brings to manufacturing and distribution businesses as well as the ability of SYSPRO ERP to be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. It specifically notes how SYSPRO is known for providing extensive support for its customers’ complex industries across an ‘impressive’ range of manufacturing types, including assemble-to-order (ATO), batch, discrete, engineer-to-order (ETO), job shop, make-to-order (MTO), make-to-stock (MTS), process, and a mix of these different modes.



According to Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO, “As manufacturers and distributors continue to consider the reconfiguration of supply chains with an increased focus on resiliency, transparency and visibility, they require an ERP solution from industry specialists that understand their unique vertical challenges. I am pleased that the report highlights our vertical specialization along with our strong track record and footprint in these industries.”

The report also benchmarks SYSPRO against the industry average within a series of TEC Focus Indicator graphs. The functionality graphs in the TEC report indicate that SYSPRO is functionally rich primarily appearing in the dominant and competitive zones.

“The SYSPRO solution is competitive in all functional modules of the research models and has dominant functional capabilities in the inventory, purchasing and sales management areas,” says PJ Jakovljevic, Principal Analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. “SYSPRO, unlike some other providers, continues to keep up with cutting-edge technologies and incorporates these into the solution,” he adds.

Some key takeaways from the SYSPRO functionality benchmark graphs include:

For Discrete Manufacturing – Sales and Purchasing Management capabilities were featured in the Dominant zone, while Product Technology, Manufacturing and Inventory Management capabilities were featured in the Competitive zone. For Process Manufacturing – Product Technology and Sales Management capabilities appeared in the Dominant zone. Purchasing and Inventory Management functionalities were listed in the Competitive zone. For SMB Manufacturing – Sales and Inventory Management capabilities appeared in the Dominant zone while, Product Technology, Manufacturing Management Process, Manufacturing Management and Purchasing Management were identified as Competitive functionalities.



To learn more about the SYSPRO certification, visit this link.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world’s leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection.

Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC’s extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, please visit www.technologyevaluation.com

About TEC Certification

TEC Certification is an independent analyst review of a software solution. The certification program requires software solution providers to conduct a demo of its product according to a script provided by TEC and complete TEC’s detailed functionality questionnaire. The review is summarized in a certification report which details the analyst review of the software’s features including user experience, interface, workflow and other pertinent functionality and a comparative analysis of the software against known benchmarks. All products that complete the certification program bear the “TEC Certified Product” seal.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

