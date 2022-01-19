Fish Oil Market estimated to reach USD 23.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fish oil market size was valued at USD 12.3 Bn in 2022, and is estimated to reach USD 23.8 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2032.



Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 12.3 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 23.8 Billion Global Growth Rate 6.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032

The distribution and availability of raw materials is one of the core needs of the global fish oil market. Acquisition Approach: Strengthen acquisitions in high raw material availability regions such as Latin America and Western Europe by acquiring local companies across these markets and improve regional presence and strengthen company’s positioning in the fish oil market.

Increasing innovation across various stages of fish oil value chain mainly production level and refining due to increase in competition. Manufacturers are focusing on developing high quality fish oil products with various certifications, quality standards, grades, and product types.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6686

The main organizations in the fish oil market are to a great extent concentrating on securing and item enhancement to keep up their intensity in the worldwide market. For example, Omega Protein Corporation, as of late gained Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., a main provider of plant and marine based strength oils and fundamental unsaturated fats in the nourishment and nutraceutical businesses.

This securing empowers Omega Protein Corporation to enhance its fish oil contributions in the human sustenance item sections and upgrade its client reach. The leading companies operating in the global fish oil market are PT FKS Multi Agro Tbk, China Fishery Group Ltd., The Chemical Company, TASA (Tecnologica De Alimentos S.A.), Alpha Atlantique, Empresas Copec S.A., and Fahad Fishmeal & Oil Compan, among others.

According to the report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global fish oil was worth US$ 1,082.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 2,166.3 Mn by the end of 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the course of the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Aquaculture Industry to Support Global Market Growth

Global aquaculture production is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2008-2030. Some regions, in particular Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Middle-East and North-African (MNA) region, would benefit proportionately more from this scenario. In contrast, North America and Japan would lose from this scenario. Stellar growth of aquaculture production would entail more fish oil use by some fish species groups, which is expected to drive fish oil price upward. Development in aquaculture, together with advancements of aquaculture farming, there has been a major resource input needed in the form of feeds (including fish oil) to sustain these aquaculture practices.

The growing demand for Omega-3 fatty acid supplements that helps in the prevention of cancer, stroke, and heart attack and is found in fish oil is also one of the reasons behind the growing demand for fish oil across the globe.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6686

Decrease of Fish Oil Inclusion in Aquafeed to Hamper Market Growth

There has been rise in the total global consumption of fish oil consumption globally. However, the average inclusion of fish oil in aquafeed have been on constant fall in the recent years. The major factor for the global fall in fish oil inclusion levels in aquafeed has been due to the spike in global fish oil prices in the last decade. Rise in fish oil price has been due various reasons, importantly being stagnant global supplies of fish oil, and robust industrial demand for fish oil in the major consumption countries.

Scope of the report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 12.3 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 23.8 Billion Global Growth Rate 6.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Grade , Product, Process, End User, Sales Channel, Region Key Companies Profiled Omega Protein Corporation

FF Skagen A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Copeinca AS

Marvesa Holding N.V.

Pesquera Exalmar

Corpesca S.A.

Colpex International

FMC Corporation

TripleNine Group A/S

Request Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-6686

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Pork Flavors Market: According to Future Market Insights pork flavor market is projected to with a CAGR of 5.5 in the forecasted era. Pork flavors are often used to enrich the flavor of various food.

Beef Flavors Market: According to future market insight latest research beef flavors market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5 as the demand for meat flavors is increasing exponentially.

Caramelized Sugars Market: The caramelized sugar market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2 as the demand for caramelized sugars from food processors is expected to increase over the forecasted period, owing to its diverse end-use functions and application.

Chicken Flavors Market: Chicken flavors is a form of yeast extract flavoring that gives the flavor of the chicken. The flavor is made with real chicken broth and has a low sodium content.

Beef Bouillon Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, beef bouillon market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Smoked Fish Market: The demand for smoked fish has been rising at a higher rate with significant growth rates over the previous few years, and it is expected to increase constantly in the forecasted period, i.e. 2021 to 2031.

Smoked Cheese Market: The Global Smoked Cheese Market has been rising at a significant rate in recent years, and it is expected to expand significantly in the forecasted period, from 2021 to 2031.

Smoked Salt Market: The global smoked salt market is projected to expand at a rapid rate in the forecasted period.

Smoked Yeast Market: Because of its growing use in the food industry and other industries, the global yeast market is projected to expand significantly.

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market: In the fast-paced lifestyle, people intake more calorie food which is stored in the body as fat which causes major health problems, for instance, obesity, cardiovascular diseases.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-oil-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/fish-oil-market