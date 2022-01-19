Prospect Park Capital Announces the Launch of Tutors On Demand, an Innovative EdTech Education Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding 102130706 Saskatchewan Inc. (dba Tutors on Demand) (“Tutors On Demand”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Tutors On Demand recently launched its online education platform (the “Tutors On Demand Platform”). The Tutors On Demand Platform is a flexible, effective, interactive, and responsive educational technology solution. Through the platform, tutors provide support for a multitude of subjects, including math, sciences, languages and more. Students can browse for the highly qualified tutor of their choice in a safe and comfortable environment. All of Tutors On Demand’s tutors go through a validation process to ensure students receive support from the most qualified tutors available.



The Tutors On Demand Platform has initially launched in Canada, and Tutors on Demand expects to launch next in the U.S. and Mexico before expanding into Central America and beyond. To promote high-quality, secure, and interactive educational support, Tutors On Demand will utilize its expertise in software development, artificial intelligence, and computer modelling to manage online learning as a complementary service to the traditional classroom.

Anthony Zelen, director of Tutors On Demand, commented:

“We are very excited to launch the Tutors On Demand Platform and start connecting students with highly qualified educators in an efficient and flexible way while ensuring that learning, security, and affordability are always paramount. I believe we have created an engaging educational technology solution and have removed many of the barriers currently troubling our competitors. The Tutors On Demand Platform will be launched in one country at a time, utilizing our scalable technology to create a more suitable learning environment. As we move through Q1 2022, we will be adding more innovative tools to propel the platform forward.”

About Tutors On Demand

Tutors On Demand is an education platform that connects qualified tutors and student learners who are seeking additional educational support. The platform is an effective, flexible, and affordable solution developed with responsiveness and the safety of interaction between tutors and students in mind.

For more information please contact:



Anthony Zelen

Director

Prospect Park Capital Corp.

Tel: (778) 388-5258

Azelen@tutorsondemand.com

Media Contact: Sherry Ash

Tel: (917) 674-8292

Sash@tutorsondemand.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performances and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements,” are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release, which includes, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: launching the Tutors On Demand Platform in additional countries, including the U.S., Mexico and Central America; the Tutors On Demand Platform removing many of the barriers currently troubling competitors; scalability of the Tutors On Demand Platform and the addition of more innovative tools to propel the platform forward.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to failure of Tutors on Demand to utilize its expertise in software development, artificial intelligence, and computer modelling to manage online learning as a complementary service to the traditional classroom; the ability for Tutors on Demand to scale the Tutors On Demand Platform; and the risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding Tutors On Demand utilizing its expertise in software development, artificial intelligence, and computer modelling to manage online learning as a complementary service to the traditional classroom; and that Tutors on Demand will be able to scale the Tutors On Demand Platform as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information, or financial out-look incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.



