Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach US$265.3 Billion by the Year 2026

The production of APIs globally is mainly concentrated to developing nations due to their capability to scale production as per customization and low-cost manufacturing. The API market is slated to gain from increasing focus on generic and branded drugs as a result of rising prevalence of non-communicable and chronic medical conditions due to lifestyle changes and rapid urbanization. The market growth is anticipated to be augmented further from the transition away from conventional manufacturing techniques, rising investment in drug discovery, and strong adherence to product quality. The market is also benefitting from increasing influx of generic drugs that are produced following permission of a pharmaceutical company for creating the own version of the medicine. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting disruptions in supply chain are driving various governments to boycott sourcing of APIs from China. Despite these challenges, the API market is bound to progress ahead swiftly due to positive factors like pending approval of various generic and blockbuster drugs that rely on APIs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$177.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$265.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$190.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market. As patents for branded APIs expire, opportunities for generic APIs increase, resulting in an augmented API market demand.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2026



The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is a leading producer and exporter of APIs, accounting for about 20% of global API production. The country`s strong presence in API production could be attributed to factors such as low cost of utilities and strong government support. COVID-19 has highlighted various vulnerabilities associated with sourcing of APIs from other regions or countries, such as fractured supply chain and limited scope for immediate response to changes. These challenges are now prompting a number of European nations and the US to focus on relocation of pharmaceutical and API production back to home country.





AbbVie Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF SE

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Alters Pharmaceutical Industry and API Production

Dynamics

COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply

Shortages, Driving the Need to Revamp Domestic Industry

Structure

Pandemic Leads US to Focus on Stockpiling & Localized

Manufacturing to Rectify Supply Chain Flaws

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of API Manufacturing Facilities

by Country for Drug Production in the US: 2020

Revamping Local Production Capacity

Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 on API Availability Incites Players

to Reconfigure Supply Chain

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Wake-Up Call for API Seekers to Mitigate

Supply Risks

Short-Term Strategies

Long-Term Strategies

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine

Development to Spur Demand for APIs

EXHIBIT 3: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by

Geographic Region for 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Number of CMO Sites for Vaccine Production in Select

Countries: 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude

Outlook

Regional Landscape

US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On

Chinese APIs

China Continues to Remain a Major Hub

COVID-19 Brings Europe?s High Reliance on APIs Sourced from

Outside under Spotlight

India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self

Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production

EXHIBIT 5: Domestic Production and Import Share of Select API/

Advanced Intermediates in India: 2019

Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma

Companies

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market

EXHIBIT 6: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):

2015-2025

Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of

Suppliers for Best Quality Products

Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates

Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

EXHIBIT 8: Digital Transformation Spending in US$ Billion in

Pharma Sector: 2020 and 2027

AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency

Ingredients

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 12: The U.S FDA Biologic NME Approvals for Years 2016

through 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Sponsor Market Cap for the FDA-Approved Biologic

FDA NMEs (2020)

Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs

EXHIBIT 14: Global Biosimilars Market in US$ Billion: 2020 & 2025

Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand

for Complex API

EXHIBIT 15: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs

EXHIBIT 16: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product

(in %): 2020E

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 17: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

EXHIBIT 18: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality Spell Increased Demand

EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 20: Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by

Type: 2020

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 21: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities

EXHIBIT 22: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 23: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 24: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050



