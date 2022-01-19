Westhaven Gold Files Independent Technical Report for Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) it has filed an independent Technical Report entitled “Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Shovelnose Gold Property- South Zone, Nicola and Similkameen Mining Divisions, British Columbia” with an effective date of January 1, 2022. The Shovelnose Gold Property is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of the City of Merritt, British Columbia (Canada).



On January 10, 2022, the Company announced the results from its initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose Gold Property that provided 841,000 Indicated ounces at 2.47 g/t gold equivalent and 277,000 Inferred ounces at 0.94 g/t gold equivalent. The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.westhavengold.com).

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose Project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose Gold Property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within easy commuting distance from the City of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.