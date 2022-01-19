American Oncology Network Appoints New Executive Board Member

Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), whose mission is to support the long-term viability of community oncology, is pleased to announce that Medical Oncologist Shalin R. Shah, DO has been named to its Executive Board, providing strategic guidance to its growing network of over 100 physicians across 16 states. He joins current Executive Board members: Stephen Orman, MD, Douglas Heldreth, MD, Vipul Patel, MD and Daniel Spitz, MD. Dr. Craig Reynolds who joined the Board in 2020, has stepped down from the position.

After graduating from the University of Miami, Dr. Shah completed his residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., followed by a fellowship in oncology. Dr. Shah is a medical oncologist and hematologist with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and practices in Tampa, Fla. He focuses on the treatment of adult solid tumor malignancies, both benign and malignant hematology, and has an interest in clinical trial participation as well. He has served multiple terms on the Executive Board of the largest privately held oncology group in the United States and is a former member of their Finance Committee. He is also a board member of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) and was the previous Vice President of the Clinical Practice Committee for FLASCO. Dr. Shah actively serves on several other boards in healthcare, technology, and education.

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz said “With more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice management, AON empowers physicians to make cancer care better and provide the best possible patient experience. The addition of Dr. Shah to our Board strengthens our ability to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added “We’re thankful for Dr. Reynolds’ commitment and leadership and so pleased to welcome such an experienced and highly respected physician as an addition to the Board. Our Board members do an excellent job helping our partners successfully navigate today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape while serving the needs of their patients.”

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: www.AONcology.com

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 105 physicians and 79 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment