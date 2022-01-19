Global Infection Control Market to Reach US$62.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infection Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041857/?utm_source=GNW
The market for infection control is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to the rapidly growing incidence of HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) and rising number of surgeries. Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) constitute one of the leading causes of death globally and constitutes for nearly 100,000 deaths every year in the US alone. Other market growth promoting factors include rising geriatric population, especially in developed countries, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Market growth is also being positively influenced by the rising focus of nations on disinfection and sterilization. Pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and hospitals are also increasingly outsourcing such sterilization jobs, which is also contributing to market growth. The market is witnessing the development of advanced sterilization equipment in response to the advanced medical equipment being developed. Factors, such as increasing public and professional awareness, need for reducing healthcare costs, shifting of patient care from acute care to alternate sites, growth of less invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures, and the rising number of transmittable and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, have led to the increased demand for safe and efficient sterilization equipment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infection Control estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Protective Barriers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sterilization Products & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growing demand for surgical drapes, gowns and face masks and such other medical nonwovens, amid the pandemic, has been contributing to growth of protective barriers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026
The Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest regional market for infection control attributed to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization products and services and also increased focus of the population here on disease prevention and following healthy lifestyles. Another lucrative market for infection control is Asia-pacific where increasing HAIs incidence, especially in fast emerging countries, is leading to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization equipment and services.
Cleaning & Disinfection Products Segment to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Cleaning & Disinfection Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Belimed AG
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Getinge AB (Getinge Group)
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Matachana Group
- Metrex Research LLC
- Pal International Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Sotera Health LLC
- Steris
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?
South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Financial Impact
Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Infection Control Market
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Product and End-use Segments
Regional Market Analysis
Market Growth Restraining Factors
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market
Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground
Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market
Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization
Services
E-beam Sterilization of Medical Devices Registers Rapid Growth
Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the
Demand for Sterilization Equipment
Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel
Market Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
EXHIBIT 4: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:
(CLABSI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016
EXHIBIT 5: Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)
SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016
EXHIBIT 6: Surgical Site Infections SIR of Abdominal
Hysterectomy in the US Hospitals: 2010-2021
Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical
Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical
Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections
Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in
the US (2016, 2018 & 2022)
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era
Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth
Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare
Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook
High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns
COVID-19 Outbreak Resulted in Massive Spike in Disposable
Gloves Market
Growth in Medical Device Reprocessing to Offer New Areas of Growth
UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced
Disinfection Focus
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Technological Advancements
India Focuses on Development of COVID-19 Relevant Technologies
for Disinfection and Sterilization
Sealive?s Biovector Sterilization Technology for more Effective
Inactivation of Viruses and Microorganisms
Introduction of Business-Friendly Policies and Guidelines Fuel
Demand for Eco-Friendly Medical Sterilization Equipment
Challenges and Future Prospects
