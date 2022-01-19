Global Infection Control Market to Reach US$62.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infection Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041857/?utm_source=GNW

The market for infection control is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to the rapidly growing incidence of HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) and rising number of surgeries. Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) constitute one of the leading causes of death globally and constitutes for nearly 100,000 deaths every year in the US alone. Other market growth promoting factors include rising geriatric population, especially in developed countries, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Market growth is also being positively influenced by the rising focus of nations on disinfection and sterilization. Pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and hospitals are also increasingly outsourcing such sterilization jobs, which is also contributing to market growth. The market is witnessing the development of advanced sterilization equipment in response to the advanced medical equipment being developed. Factors, such as increasing public and professional awareness, need for reducing healthcare costs, shifting of patient care from acute care to alternate sites, growth of less invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures, and the rising number of transmittable and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, have led to the increased demand for safe and efficient sterilization equipment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infection Control estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Protective Barriers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sterilization Products & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growing demand for surgical drapes, gowns and face masks and such other medical nonwovens, amid the pandemic, has been contributing to growth of protective barriers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026



The Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest regional market for infection control attributed to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization products and services and also increased focus of the population here on disease prevention and following healthy lifestyles. Another lucrative market for infection control is Asia-pacific where increasing HAIs incidence, especially in fast emerging countries, is leading to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization equipment and services.



Cleaning & Disinfection Products Segment to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026



In the global Cleaning & Disinfection Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured)



3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products

Belimed AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Ecolab, Inc.

Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

Halyard Health, Inc.

Matachana Group

Metrex Research LLC

Pal International Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sotera Health LLC

Steris







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041857/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?

South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Infection Control Market

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Product and End-use Segments

Regional Market Analysis

Market Growth Restraining Factors

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground

Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization

Services

E-beam Sterilization of Medical Devices Registers Rapid Growth

Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the

Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel

Market Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

EXHIBIT 4: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:

(CLABSI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016

EXHIBIT 5: Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)

SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016

EXHIBIT 6: Surgical Site Infections SIR of Abdominal

Hysterectomy in the US Hospitals: 2010-2021

Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical

Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical

Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections

Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in

the US (2016, 2018 & 2022)

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

COVID-19 Outbreak Resulted in Massive Spike in Disposable

Gloves Market

Growth in Medical Device Reprocessing to Offer New Areas of Growth

UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced

Disinfection Focus

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Technological Advancements

India Focuses on Development of COVID-19 Relevant Technologies

for Disinfection and Sterilization

Sealive?s Biovector Sterilization Technology for more Effective

Inactivation of Viruses and Microorganisms

Introduction of Business-Friendly Policies and Guidelines Fuel

Demand for Eco-Friendly Medical Sterilization Equipment

Challenges and Future Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Infection Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Barriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Protective Barriers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective Barriers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization

Products & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sterilization Products &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Products &

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cleaning &

Disinfection Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cleaning & Disinfection

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cleaning & Disinfection

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endoscope

Reprocessing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endoscope Reprocessing

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endoscope Reprocessing

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products & Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products &

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Medical

Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharma & Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Infection Control by Products &

Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products &

Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope

Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Infection Control by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by Products & Services - Protective Barriers,

Sterilization Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection

Products, Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical

Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Infection Control by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by Products & Services - Protective Barriers,

Sterilization Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection

Products, Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical

Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by Products & Services - Protective Barriers,

Sterilization Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection

Products, Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical

Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by Products & Services - Protective Barriers,

Sterilization Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection

Products, Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infection

Control by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical

Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization

Products & Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Infection Control by Products &

Services - Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products &

Services, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope

Reprocessing Products and Other Products & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

Products & Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Protective Barriers, Sterilization Products & Services,

Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Endoscope Reprocessing

Products and Other Products & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Infection Control by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infection Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infection Control



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041857/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________