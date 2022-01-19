Global Silicon Carbide Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Carbide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961136/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is on account of expansion of power electronics and recovery in steel industry, high uptake of SiC devices and increasing investments to boost silicon carbide production. The market is receiving a strong growth stimulus from increasing adoption of SiC devices in the field of power electronics and ongoing efforts by stakeholders to bolster silicon carbide production. In addition, increasing uptake of SiC devices in the power device and automotive industries coupled with rising popularity of electric and hybrid electric vehicles is bound to favor the market growth. The unabated expansion of the global steel industry is poised to create strong demand for silicon carbide represents a key raw material for refractories and an effective deoxidizing agent for the steel industry. In addition, increasing focus on renewable energy is expected to catalyze adoption of silicon carbide semiconductors owing to their high speed and superior toughness in comparison to silicon. Automotive continues to be one of the primary end-use segments of the silicon carbide market, and is expected to contribute to strong growth due to rising popularity of electric vehicles. These vehicles rely on silicon carbide-based power electronics that can operate at high-temperature settings.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicon Carbide estimated at US$850 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period. Black SiC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Green Sic segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Silicon Carbide market. Black silicon carbide segment occupies the dominating value share of the market owing to expansion of the construction and automotive industries and rising demand for steel. Black silicon carbide features a crystalline nature and is produced using coke and silica sand. The compound is commonly used in refractory, abrasive, wear-resistant and grinding & polishing products in numerous industrial applications. Green silicon carbide represents the purest form of silicon carbide and produced using coke and silica sand. The compound is more expensive and harder in comparison to black silicon carbide. Based on its desirable form factor and enhanced efficiency, green silicon carbide presents an effective alternative to silicon chips used in semiconductors.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $721.9 Million by 2026



The Silicon Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$721.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$77.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region dominates market share and growth is driven by continuous expansion of the manufacturing sector across countries such as China and India. The market growth is augmented by strong contribution from rising production of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles in China, India, Japan and South Korea. Future growth of the Asia-Pacific market is bound to be favored by increasing investments in India in infrastructure projects and rising demand for housing, which is driving consumption of crude steel. The North American market is driven by ongoing efforts by major automakers to produce lightweight, affordable vehicles that deliver enhanced performance and score low in terms of carbon emissions. The trend is creating lucrative opportunities for providers of silicon carbide abrasives who are offering numerous products to cater to specific demands of automakers.



Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Segment to Reach $754.5 Million by 2026



The electrical & electronics segment is estimated to post a fast revenue growth rate due to increasing adoption of power modules in advanced semiconductor devices. Semiconductors built on silicon carbide hold a wider band-gap, superior thermal conductivity and enhanced critical electric field. Future expansion of the segment is anticipated to be facilitated by rising production of next-generation semiconductor devices for different industrial applications. In the global Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$147.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$559.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$208.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 22.8% CAGR through the analysis period.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Silicon Carbide Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Silicon Carbide: A Prelude

Silicon Carbide Emerges as Go-To Solution for Demanding

Industrial Applications

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Production and Consumption

Recent Industry Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC

Rising Demand for Wide-Bandgap Materials Bodes Well

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for SiC

Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Uptake

SiC MOSFETs Gaining Traction in Automotive Sector

Select Automotive Models & Platforms with SiC MOSFET Inverter

Technology

EVs and Opportunities: Past, Present and Future

EXHIBIT 2: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

EXHIBIT 3: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto

Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Growth in 5G Adoption and Prospects Ahead

EXHIBIT 4: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

SiC Low Costs Drive Application as Abrasives

EXHIBIT 6: Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond,

Cubic Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide,

Aluminum Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC 65 and Soft

Steel HRB 85 - (in x 103)

SiC to Experience Improved Demand as Material Engineering Gains

Traction in Aerospace

EXHIBIT 7: Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of

Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight

Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,

Brightening the Outlook for Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and

Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years

2018 and 2038

Steel: An Important End-Use Market for SiC

Recovery in Steel Demand Sends Good Vibes for Silicon Carbide

Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Steel Demand (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption by Product Shape

EXHIBIT 11: Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes:

2010-2020

EXHIBIT 12: Global Steel Consumption in Million Tonnes: 2016,

2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

SiC as a Refractory Material

Rising Interest in Graphene Drives Prospects

SiC Gains as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy

Mix

EXHIBIT 13: Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile

Environment for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global

Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Investments in Microgrid Systems Drive SiC Components

EXHIBIT 14: Global MicroGrids Market in US$ Billion for Years

2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

SiC Seeks Role in Military & Defense Applications

R&D Developments to Widen Market Prospects

Nanoscale SiC Powder in Demand

Silicon Carbide Offers Promise to Avoid False Negatives in

COVID-19 Tests



