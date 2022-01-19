Komprise Named Best Data Management Software of 2022

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, today announced that it has been recognized by StorageNewsletter.com as Best in Data Management Software and Best in Archive Software, in the 2022 Storage Products of the Year Awards. The awards come at a time of heightened interest in storage and data management technologies as midsize and large enterprises grapple with the rapid growth of unstructured data and the need to cut costs, better protect data assets from ransomware and other threats and ultimately derive more value from their growing volumes of unstructured data.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management gives IT and storage directors the means to regain control over unstructured data while enabling departments to use data for AI/ML and data analytics. Komprise indexes all file and object data in-place with the Global File Index and systematically moves the right data at the right time by policy to maximize savings and feed data pipes. The Komprise Elastic Grid architecture and patented Transparent Move Technology (TMT)™ ensures that once data is moved from NAS, file-object duality is preserved so users can always access files as before from the NAS while still accessing them as native cloud objects without lock-in. Komprise customers span many sectors and include brand names such as Pfizer, Northwestern University, Carhartt, Fossil and Pacific Biosciences. Read about Komprise 2021 Results.

“The requirements of storage, backup and data management vendors are becoming increasingly nuanced, as enterprises need an agile, multi-vendor, multi-cloud strategy,” said Philippe Nicolas, editorial team at StorageNewsletter. “We’re looking forward to seeing how leaders in the data management space, such as Komprise, will advance solutions to meet these changing needs for data-driven innovation while also delivering upon widespread needs for cost savings and compliance.”

“This is an exciting time to work in the data management space and it’s fantastic validation from StorageNewsletter about Komprise software, which gives an instant ROI to our customers,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. “We’re seeing that enterprises are moving from adopting data management strictly as a cost-saving proposition to a broader strategy, where unstructured data is managed strategically through its lifecycle to meet the needs of different user groups and workflows including big data analytics and AI and machine learning projects in the cloud.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

