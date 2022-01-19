Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco Brand Receives Authorization for 187 Ralph’s Grocery Stores

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph’s Grocery stores. Ralph’s Grocery, a division of The Kroger Company, is a market share leader with 187 stores across Southern California.

“This is another significant milestone for Splash and a meaningful step in our strategy to expand into major supermarket chains,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “After a successful test run, Ralph’s authorized all three SKU’s of Pulpoloco white, rosé and classic red. Ralph’s already carries Splash’s Copa di Vino varietals, which were added in early summer of 2021, and now all 3 Pulpoloco varietals. We believe this is a strong affirmation that consumers are catching on to the unique product lines that Splash distributes and bodes well for future expansion.”

Ralph’s Grocery is owned by The Kroger Company, one of the world’s largest food retailers with 2750 grocery retail stores under a variety of banner names.

“AB One’s coverage includes Southern California, and Ralph’s confidence in them as an elite service provider in beverage distribution was a key element in our obtaining this authorization,” Nistico said.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

