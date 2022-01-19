LiquidityBook Hires James Baxter as Head of Global Buy-Side Sales

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of James Baxter as Head of Global Buy-Side Sales. In this role, Mr. Baxter will be responsible for generating sales within the firm’s buy-side vertical. He will be based in LiquidityBook’s New York office and report directly to CEO Kevin Samuel.

Mr. Baxter will spearhead sales efforts for LBX Buy-Side, LiquidityBook’s cloud-based POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system), which meets the needs of today’s investment managers through comprehensive functionality, flexible architecture, robust client service and an intuitive business model. As LiquidityBook continues to expand globally, he will play an instrumental role in helping the firm to successfully navigate its growth strategy.

Mr. Baxter most recently served as Senior Director of New Sales at Eze Software Group, where he led a sizable team and managed the company’s hedge fund sales for North America. He started at Eze as its sole Dallas-based sales representative, where he oversaw efforts for the entire Midwest region, significantly increasing market share and eventually expanding his territory to the Southeast.

Prior to joining Eze in 2013, he held sales roles at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Gain Capital. He holds a B.A. in Communications from Villanova University, where he played Division I baseball, and was selected in the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft, spending time with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets organizations.

Commenting on Mr. Baxter’s hire, Mr. Samuel said: “We are thrilled to add James to our leadership team, especially amid our global expansion and the buy side’s continued need for modern solutions that enable them to trade efficiently. With his exceptional track record and valuable knowledge of legacy systems and the pain points they cause, he will play a significant part in propelling LiquidityBook to new heights in the coming year.”

Mr. Baxter added: “I am excited about not only the team I will be working with at LiquidityBook, but also the product they have built. With its modular technology and client-centric approach, there is no question LiquidityBook is a disruptor in the trading technology space. The firm is poised for rapid growth, and I greatly look forward to helping it continue its mission in markets around the globe.”

This latest in a series of key senior hires comes on the heels of LiquidityBook announcing the results of a banner year in 2021, including further worldwide expansion and growth, substantial new business and additional client-centric product updates.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs its platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.