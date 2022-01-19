Chief Operating Officer, Michelle Smith, Named President of Concordance

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concordance announced today that Michelle Smith, Concordance Chief Operating Officer, has been named President of the re-entry non-profit effective Jan. 1, 2022. In addition to her role as President, she will continue as COO, reporting to Danny Ludeman, Concordance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role, Ms. Smith will have expanded oversight of the day-to-day operations, processes, and administrative functions at Concordance. Additionally, she will leverage her expertise in project management to spearhead new initiatives, cultivate government relations, and manage the organization's annual goals and initiatives, paving the way for Concordance's growth and high standards of process execution.

"I have always believed that Concordance could change the lives of so many people," said Ms. Smith. "I am so proud and honored for the opportunity to work with our team, community partners, and stakeholders to ensure we continue the transformational work that takes place at Concordance every day while preparing our organization for expansion."

Prior to joining Concordance in 2015, Ms. Smith served as a Managing Partner of CRA Architecture and as a Manager of Fentress Incorporated, where she was responsible for working with federal law enforcement agencies and Federal judiciary to analyze policies, demographics, economic and workload trends, and their impact of society. After being drawn to the mission of Concordance and signing on as a consultant, Michelle found a passion for supporting participants on their healing journey and was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer in May 2016 then to Chief Operating Officer in October 2018. Michelle brings 20 years of experience in logistics, management of new initiatives, and operations.

"Michelle is one of the most intelligent and hardworking individuals I have had the pleasure of working alongside," said Ludeman. "Her passion for our mission and unwavering dedication is felt throughout her work. In her five years with Concordance, Michelle has brought an incredible wealth of knowledge, integrity, and experience to the organization and has helped to shape Concordance into what it is today. I am so excited to see her step into this new role."

Michelle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Gettysburg College as well as a Master of Arts degree in Economics from Georgetown University. She also earned a Master of Science degree in Project Management from George Washington University and obtained a PMP certification.

Concordance is a St. Louis-based CARF-accredited non-profit that offers the country's first set of integrated, holistic, and evidence-informed services to individuals returning to society from prison. The program assists participants in three primary areas: behavioral health and wellness; education and employment; and community and life skills. Concordance starts working with individuals six months prior to release and continues assisting for up to a year after their return to the community. Founded by Chairman and CEO Danny Ludeman, Concordance is committed to restoring individuals, reuniting families, transforming communities, and advancing the field of re-entry services. For more information, visit www.concordanceacademy.org. Resources for news media including fact sheets, photos, and videos are available at https://concordanceacademy.org/media-kit/

