Regrow Looks Ahead to 2022 Growth, Reflects on 2021 Milestones

Forward-Thinking Cannabis SaaS Company to Launch a New Product & Deepen Cannabis Industry Relationships



San Diego, California, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company reported strong milestones and success in 2021, and looks ahead for growth and the launch of a new product in 2022.

“In 2022, we look forward to the launch of a new product, which will further help cannabis operators who are struggling to align production to demand, know their true cost per gram and remain compliant in all their disparate operations,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “In addition, we’ll be announcing our upcoming API integrations, expanding our reach and forming relationships to deepen our business into different sectors of the industry. We’re proud of the steps Regrow took in 2021 and see 2022 as the time when cannabis businesses can tie together all their data from any system and receive valuable insight into their entire operation behind a single pane of glass.”

In 2021, Regrow invested into their first-time attendance at MJBizCon, the largest and most well-known B2B cannabis conference, hosted annually by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Regrow showcased their one-of-a-kind software solution at a booth and hosted meetings with current and potential investors, media, and prospective customers. Regrow’s entire team of 11, including nine staff team members and two partner-level team members, attended the event and found great value in business contacts and new sales leads. Brand awareness, lead generation, and strengthening relationships with investors were Regrow’s top goals for attending the show.

Further bolstering the team was another 2021 milestone for Regrow. By bringing on Samantha Smith as Customer Success Lead and Cameron Stone as Solution Architect, Regrow was able to further establish the Company as thought leaders in cannabis tech, in addition to Co-Founders Head of Marketing Chris Flores and CEO Rob Woodbyrne.

Regrow’s enterprise platform connects cannabis operators to their data in a system that automates workflow, tracks chain of custody, ensures SOP adoption, and provides performance analytics for executives to have timely insight in order to make faster decisions from cultivation, inventory management, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale and retail demand management.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch contact info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is the premier cloud-based supply chain management platform designed specifically to help cannabis organizations manage their inventory, increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage their workforce, and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, the Regrow platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, the Regrow platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

