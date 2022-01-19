M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center Receives First Hyperfine Portable MRI to Grow its Advanced Imaging Systems Offering

GUILFORD, Conn. and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) (“Hyperfine”), creator of the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”)™ device, Swoop®, is proud to announce that M Health Fairview is deploying a Swoop system in the emergency room (ER), intensive care unit (ICU) and post anesthesia environments at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. The hospital is the first in the state of Minnesota, and one of the first in the country, to offer this technology to its patients.



“Forward thinking academic institutions like University of Minnesota are leading the charge adopting new, robust technologies in support of advancing research and improving the care continuum,” said Dr. Khan Siddiqui, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, for Hyperfine. “Swoop was designed to address the complex issues these institutions face by eliminating long wait times and minimizing difficulties with transporting patients, all while improving staff workflow and reducing costs.”

Swoop’s portable design and easy-to-use interface make it accessible for use in hospitals, clinics, and other settings outside of the conventional MRI suite. Instead of requiring a team of three to four nurses to transport a critically ill patient to an MRI room on a different floor, the Swoop system can be wheeled straight to a patient’s bed. The Swoop system is also a fraction of the cost of a traditional MRI unit, which helps hospitals and patients save valuable time and financial resources.

Swoop® was designed to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. In as little as 30 seconds after a Swoop scan, advanced artificial intelligence applications analyze and return annotated, segmented brain images, providing clinicians with quantitative markers for decision support and immediate feedback for diagnostic insight.

“Patient safety and advancing the standard of care for our patient are of the highest priority for M Health Fairview,” said Dr. Clark Chen, MD, PhD, M Health Fairview neurosurgeon, Lyle French Chair in Neurosurgery and the head of the University of Minnesota Medical School Department of Neurosurgery. “We have invested in a trial of the Hyperfine’s Swoop system because we believe that the technology enhances patient safety and represents the next stage of how artificial intelligence can redefine the future of patient care.”

Through deep learning and artificial intelligence-aided image reconstruction, Swoop is able to assess brain tissue in real-time which provides physicians the ability to make quick and informed clinical decisions for patients. Swoop results are displayed on a tablet and deliver crisp, clear T1, T2, FLAIR, and DWI (with ADC map) tissue contrasts within minutes before uploading the scans to local PACS (Picture Archive and Communications System).

The device also has a lower field strength than standard MRI systems which greatly enhances patient safety and shortens the time required for each MRI. These features allow clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients within crowded healthcare environments like ERs, ORs, and ICUs. The device also eliminates the need for comprehensive metal detection, allowing for parents of pediatric patients to stay bedside while their children get life-saving scans.

To date, the Hyperfine Swoop Portable MRI System™ has been deployed at Yale New Haven Hospital, University of California Irvine Medical Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Surgical Innovation Training Lab.

For more information about the Hyperfine Swoop Portable MRI System, please visit http://www.hyperfine.io .

About Hyperfine and the Swoop Portable MR Imaging System

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR) outside the sterile field, and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the benefits of Hyperfine’s products and services, their impact on the future of patient care, and M Health Fairview’s use of the Swoop system. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of Hyperfine’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of Hyperfine product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Swoop is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on Hyperfine’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of Hyperfine’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq following the recently completed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and Hyperfine’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of Hyperfine to raise financing in the future; the inability of Hyperfine to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of Hyperfine to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Hyperfine to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of Hyperfine to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Hyperfine is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Hyperfine’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Hyperfine’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using Hyperfine’s products and services; Hyperfine’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Hyperfine’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hyperfine’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Hyperfine cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hyperfine does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

