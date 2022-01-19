Netreo Appoints Melissa Phillips as VP of Product Management

Huntington Beach, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced the appointment of Melissa Phillips to vice president of product management. Phillips takes on responsibility of Netreo’s product management team in the ongoing development of the company’s suite of monitoring and observability solutions: Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure management, Retrace full lifecycle APM, and Prefix real-time code profiling.

“Melissa has strategic leadership and practical, hands-on experience in technology product development, business management, and operations across diverse industries that align well with our existing customer base and target markets,” said Netreo co-founder and president Andrew Anderson. “We’re looking forward to her strategic insights and contributions to product management and operations.”

“A deep understanding of the customer, their priorities and pressures is key to developing the right products and services,” said Melissa Phillips. “Innovation is a creative and collaborative process. We need to continue to work closely with our customers and partners, continuously learning, developing new insights, and validating our assumptions, to deliver the experiences and outcomes they need. I’m excited to continue Netreo’s journey of developing great observability products and services for our customers, and to be part of a dynamic team.”

A results-oriented executive, Melissa Phillips brings over three decades of experience working with software companies and IT organizations across industries to design and drive solutions and products, new innovations, operational improvements, system implementations, business transformations, system stability, and enterprise architectures. Prior to Netreo, Phillips has worked at and consulted for large and small enterprises like PRTM (acquired by PwC), Starlight Networks, Novell, Cisco, Intel, and Intuit. Phillips studied Computer Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, and then earned her MBA at Santa Clara University.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

