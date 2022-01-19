Shareholder Update: GSP Resource Corp. 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) provides shareholders with the following outlook for 2022 and review of 2021 activities. GSP’s core asset is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Alwin Copper Mine located in BC’s Highland Valley Copper Camp.



Simon Dyakowski CEO of GSP commented: “GSP had a productive year in 2021. Despite logistical challenges driven by poor weather with the Summer wildfires and Autumn flooding, GSP was able to complete approximately 2,300 meters of diamond drilling (8 holes), bringing GSP’s total drilling at the Alwin Mine Project to approximately 4,300 meters (18 holes) over the previous two exploration seasons. Other milestones achieved at Alwin last year include obtaining an important 5-year exploration permit (Multi-Year area based (MYAB)) and completing a 3D digital model of the historic Alwin mine workings and drill data. Work at Alwin to-date continues to support the reimagining of the Alwin Mine from a high grade underground operation to a potential, shallow, bulk tonnage open pittable deposit model. At Olivine Mountain, we signed an agreement to option a 60% interest in the project to Full Metal Minerals.”

2021 Year in Review Highlights:

Alwin Mine Project

Complete d 3D modelling : The model includes all known underground workings, separated into drift and declines, raises, cement filled, rock filled and open stopes and the numerous unmined copper+/- silver+/- gold mineralized portions of the 425 m long by 275 m deep by 150 m wide zone (see news release dated May 19, 2021).

The model includes all known underground workings, separated into drift and declines, raises, cement filled, rock filled and open stopes and the numerous unmined copper+/- silver+/- gold mineralized portions of the 425 m long by 275 m deep by 150 m wide zone (see news release dated May 19, 2021). Obtained 5 year MYAB Permit for drilling : Permit allows GSP to carry out exploration activities including drilling, trenching and IP lines for a period of 5 years.

Permit allows GSP to carry out exploration activities including drilling, trenching and IP lines for a period of 5 years. Drilled 2,313 meters over the Summer and Fall of 2021, testing the bulk tonnage copper potential of unmined mineralization within and surrounding the historic Alwin mine.

High Grade d rilling Highlights included: Hole AM 21-01 returning High grade intersection of 3.50% Cu, 2.4 gpt Au, 39.6 gpt Ag (4.66 CuEq) over 6.4 m 1 and Hole AM21-05 a Deep high-grade intersection of 2.71% CuEq over 35.5m. 2

Hole AM 21-01 returning High grade intersection of 3.50% Cu, 2.4 gpt Au, 39.6 gpt Ag (4.66 CuEq) over 6.4 m and Hole AM21-05 a Deep high-grade intersection of 2.71% CuEq over 35.5m. Bulk Tonnage Grade Highlights: Hole AM21-05 - 0.61% CuEq over 164.6 m; Hole AM21-02 – 0.14% CuEq over 176.7 m; Hole AM21-01 – 0.21% CuEq over 229.7 m, including: 0.28% CuEq over 158.5 m, and 0.48% CuEq over 79.3 m. 3





Olivine Mountain Project

Optioned 60% to Full Metal Minerals in April 2021; GSP will be operator of exploration programs at Olivine until option agreement is completed .

Commenced a sampling program in September 2021 with results pending.

Corporate

Closed oversubscribed financing of $455,000 in August 2021.





Outlook for 2022

Alwin: Incorporate new drilling data into geological model, and update Alwin mine 3D model .

Alwin: Plan a substantial infill program to support a potential future resource estimate, review and plan additional exploration drilling targets .

Olivine: Partner funded project review and sampling program: including on the porphyry copper-gold Hop target .

Continually evaluate new opportunities to add shareholder value through Acquisition & Development of projects (Southwestern BC focus).

About the Alwin Mine Project: The 575.72 hectares Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia and is adjacent to Teck Resources Limited’s Highland Valley Copper Mine. The historic underground mine, which was developed over 500 metres long by 300 metres deep by 200 metres wide volume produced from 1916 to 1981 from five major subvertical zones 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. The average diluted head grade was 1.5 % copper. Gold and silver content associated with bornite increase with depth within the individual mineralized zones.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Dyakowski, P. Geo, a Director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Dyakowski verified the data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Alwin property.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division of which Full Metal Minerals Ltd. has an option to earn a 60% interest.

