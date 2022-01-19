WISeKey Signs Agreement with Universa Blockchain to join the La Linea, Gibraltar 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence

Geneva, Moscow, Gibraltar, La Linea – January 19, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Universa Blockchain.

The agreement includes deep cooperation at the La Linea Gibraltar 4 th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR).

It was created following the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Mr. Juan Franco, to spearhead innovation in the region.

The parties will unite joint efforts in the breakthrough directions of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Energy sector, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Non-fungible tokens (NFT) and Metaverses that Morgan Stanley predicts an $8 trillion opportunity.

The partnership also thrives the ecosystem of cities of the Future: National Blockchain, Digital Passports, Smart City Management, Digital coupons and instant verification of documents based on QR codes, Tokenization and Digital Commodity.

According to research from Markets and Markets, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities market size is projected to hit $350 billion by 2026.

Alexander Borodich, CEO of Universa Blockchain stated: “There should be a digital hub of expertise for the whole world. It is a great honor for us to stand next to partners who look to the future. We plan to implement the best blockchain solutions focused on air mobility and digital assets that will set the basis for the flourishing of the LLG 4IR center.”

The fourth industrial revolution is a way of breaking down the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds.

It is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), genetic engineering, quantum computing and other technologies.

The Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence started its operations with the successful launch of WISeSAT Fossa Systems satellites ​​aboard SpaceX transporter rideshare 3 mission last week.

It will be managed from the ground by the recently installed control station based in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain.

The business model of the joint 4IR Center of Excellence is to assist innovative start-ups in areas such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, Satellite, IoT, Drones, Cybersecurity and Quantum to perform collective R&D activities, promote their technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of 4IR-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner.

About Universa Blockchain

Universa Blockchain is a decentralized infrastructure offering an extremely fast and secure blockchain network, smart-contracts, tokenization and data storage services for enterprises and governments.

The company was founded in 2017 by Alexander Borodich, a blockchain investor, serial entrepreneur, and digital media strategist.

He is the current Chairman of the Scientific Research & Innovative Technologies Commission at the International Aerospace Committee.

For more information, visit https://universablockchain.com/

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

