Vodafone Turkey Selects Amdocs for Quality Engineering Transformation with Automated Agile/DevTestOps Approach

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by Vodafone Turkey to transform and automate the operator’s testing activity in line with Vodafone’s group-wide Tech 2025 modernization journey.



The three-year deal for end-to-end quality engineering services will enable Vodafone Turkey to create a next-generation quality engineering organization by establishing a Testing Center of Excellence. This will embrace an Agile/DevTestOps ‘shift-left’ approach to testing – ensuring faster time to market, improved productivity and operational efficiency. As part of the agreement, Amdocs is providing an outcome-based quality engineering modernization roadmap and will implement Ginger, its signature open-source automation framework.

“We’re pleased to be working hand in hand with Amdocs on this important project to modernize and automate our testing processes in line with our vision,” said Cem Sever, head of quality organization at Vodafone Turkey. “Using open-source automation framework for continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) implementations, we look forward to delivering tangible operational and customer-experience benefits.”

“At Amdocs we’re on a mission to simplify the complex and deliver the amazing. That’s why we’re excited to be embarking on this significant, wide-ranging transformation project that will ensure Vodafone Turkey is future-ready and able to achieve its digital ambitions,” said Ronen Levkovich, president, Amdocs Global Services. “Our role in establishing the Testing Center of Excellence will involve a combination of Amdocs Quality Engineering resources with local talent – allowing for maximum flexibility to scale up as needed. Ultimately the transformation will deliver significant benefits for Vodafone Turkey’s customers by ensuring that new products and services can be developed, tested and brought to market quicker.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

