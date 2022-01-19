Interface Announces Inaugural “Tech for Good” Scholarship Winner

Earth City, MO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced the winner of its “Tech for Good” scholarship for the academic year 2021-22. The scholarship is designed to help provide financial support to college students pursuing four-year STEM studies and have a passion for using technology to solve real-world problems.

Arisa Chue, a Stanford University computer science student, was selected from a pool of over a hundred highly qualified applicants from a wide range of universities across the US. Chue’s application focused on the development of natural language processing (NLP) algorithms designed to recognize ASL (American Sign Language).

“We are so pleased to announce that Arisa is the “Tech for Good” scholarship award recipient for the 2021-2022 academic year,” said Mike Shaw, CEO at Interface. “Arisa competed in a tough field of very impressive applicants. Her passion for building technologies to better interpret and understand language, coupled with her flawless academics and engaging essay gave her the winning edge.”

“I’m excited to be a bridge between humans and machines through my twin passions of linguistics and computer science. I hope to contribute to research in areas such as predicting sentiment and emotion in speech to advance the field of verbal analysis. I truly appreciate receiving this scholarship and I am encouraged by the support from Interface,” said Chue.

About the Tech for Good Scholarship

To be eligible for this scholarship, students had to be enrolled full-time in an accredited US university, studying any technology-related course. Applicants with a strong academic record were required to submit an engaging essay or a video that describes how they would plan to use technology to showcase how the sciences can be applied to change and improve social, environmental or business outcomes.

For more information about the Interface “Tech for Good” scholarship, please visit: https://interfacesystems.com/scholarship/

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

