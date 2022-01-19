Conversica Names David Greenberg as Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Company Growth and Market Expansion

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , the leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced the hiring of growth marketing and technology expert David Greenberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Greenberg brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as CMO of marketing automation platform, Act-On. His hiring builds a continued growth momentum for Conversica, following the recent appointments of two additional C-suite executives at the end of 2021—Chief Financial Officer, Mark Cuny, and Chief Customer Officer, Ella Dillon.



Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, said, “We're addressing a real need with applied AI. I am thrilled for David to join our executive team roundtable. His experience in marketing leadership with practically every high-growth success in the Pacific Northwest will prove vital and contribute greatly to Conversica’s success in 2022. I need a powerhouse marketeer to guide Conversica to market growth and dominance in a time of explosive competition. I couldn't be more excited to begin the year adding David's energy and expertise.”

Based in Portland, Oregon, Greenberg is well known in the Silicon Forest—the Silicon Valley of the Pacific Northwest—having led marketing at a host of successful companies including Liveops, Customer.io, Puppet Labs, Urban Airship, and Jive Software. He is a recognized brand loyalty enthusiast who believes that customer growth and retention must be driven by exceptional digital experiences as organizations strive to meet the evolving expectations of today’s buyers. This belief aligns with Conversica’s Conversational AI solutions that offer a game-changing way for marketing, sales and customer success teams to scale personalized engagement with customers across the entire buyer journey to achieve long-term growth.

“Whether they’re making a purchase or reaching out with questions, today’s customers demand consistent, prompt and personalized engagement from every brand,” added Greenberg. “Conversica fills a critical market need—especially among overburdened revenue teams with limited capacity for inbound and outbound communications—where every AI-driven conversation with a customer is extremely personalized and contextual. I’m excited for the opportunity to market the mission and value of Conversica as we fundamentally change how businesses interact at scale with their customers.”

