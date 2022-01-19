MasterControl Receives Two New Patents Further Protecting Its Breakthrough Technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a leading provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced it has received U.S. Patent 11,200,031 for its revolutionary master template builder tool in Manufacturing Excellence and also received U.S. Patent 11,169,903 for their proprietary risk-based validation methodologies and supporting toolsets.



MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence is a fast, flexible electronic batch record (EBR)/ electronic device history record (eDHR) solution for one of the slowest and least flexible aspects of manufacturing – production record management, execution, and review. This software delivers the flexibility that manufacturers need to configure and scale quickly across production lines. The newly patented technology within the product, the builder tool, allows users to build their own master templates and batch records on a purpose built, no-code platform. This enables manufacturers to deploy and scale quickly in high product mix environments, such as clinical manufacturing, personalized medicine, and contract manufacturing. The software is configurable to a manufacturer’s existing processes without the added cost of custom coding.

MasterControl’s Validation Excellence product drastically reduces the time it takes MasterControl customers to validate their software. The proprietary technology uses a truly risk-based approach to validation in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance and has received two prior patents (U.S. Patent 10,664,380 and 10,324,830). This third patent covers the technology that allows MasterControl customers to validate on demand – when they are ready to employ a new capability, they can do it immediately. MasterControl’s Validation Excellence is the industry’s first risk-based, self-validating software tool and allows users to consistently upgrade their technology without the added burden of a lengthy and cumbersome software validation process.

“Between the Manufacturing Excellence builder tool and Validation Excellence, our customers are saving valuable time which they can use to expand production lines, improve overall process, and get their product to market sooner,” said MasterControl Chief Product and Marketing Officer Matt Lowe. “We believe that MasterControl software and the features within help our customers remain competitive.”

To learn more about Manufacturing Excellence, Validation Excellence and MasterControl’s industry leading QMS, Quality Excellence, please visit www.mastercontrol.com.

