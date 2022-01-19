Infinidat Accelerates Growth with a Breakthrough Year in 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the company achieved 40% year-over-year bookings growth in 2021, including a 68% year-over-year increase in bookings in Q4’21. The company has accelerated its double-digit growth on the strength of three industry-acclaimed solutions – the InfiniBox® and InfiniBox™ SSA for primary storage and InfiniGuard® for modern data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience.

“Infinidat achieved a strong trajectory of growth throughout 2021, delivering high-impact, enterprise storage solutions that provide powerful business and technical value based on our state-of-the-art innovation and best-in-class customer experience,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “It has been a transformational year for the company, and our expansion demonstrates our proven growth strategy and reflects the rapidly increasing demand for Infinidat’s software defined storage technology. The customer, partner, and product momentum we achieved in 2021 position Infinidat for continued success and growth.”

2021 Highlights

More than 25% of the Fortune 50 are now Infinidat customers, leveraging the company’s unique value proposition for large enterprises to provide InfiniBox and InfiniGuard as their primary storage, modern data protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, and cyber resilience solutions. Reflecting this strength, Infinidat achieved more than 130% year-over-year revenue growth in the company’s Fortune 100 customer base in 2021.





Infinidat was named a “Leader” in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. It was the fourth year in a row that Infinidat has been positioned in the “Leader” quadrant.





Infinidat unveiled the InfiniBox SSA, a groundbreaking all-flash storage platform that consistently delivers performance and latency results that surpass traditional all-flash arrays (AFAs) with the same proven reliability, availability, ease of use and customer experience that customers have come to expect from the Infinidat family of enterprise storage solutions. The InfiniBox SSA expands Infinidat's common software defined storage architecture and unified management suite to all three Infinidat platforms: InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA, and InfiniGuard. CRN named the InfiniBox SSA one of the “10 Coolest SSD and Flash Storage Products of 2021.”





InfiniGuard added cyber resilience capabilities in April 2021. It provides best-in-class transparent protection of the entire backup environment, giving customers the ability to implement a new, more effective strategy to guard against, thwart, and recover from cyberattacks.





Infinidat was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage for the third year in a row.





Infinidat achieved significant growth based on a powerful co-sell channel model, achieving close to 90% channel revenue. Infinidat increased its channel base from under 400 partners to more than 500 partners ‒ a >25% increase.





Infinidat was named a “Leader” and an “Outperformer” in the GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage for Large Enterprises. In addition, the company was named a “Challenger” and a “Fast Mover” in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Kubernetes. It was also named a “Leader” and a “Fast Mover” in the GigaOm Radar for Block Storage – External Enterprise Storage Systems.





Infinidat delivered on its storage-as-a-service (STaaS) strategy via AIOps technology and flexible consumption models. Its Neural Cache deep learning technology, AIOps offerings, strategic partnerships and consumption-based models resulted in significant momentum in 2021, helping enterprise customers simplify IT operations. The company has broadened its ecosystem for integration with third-party cloud and hybrid cloud solution providers, such as VMware, ServiceNow ® and Virtana, enabling customers to leverage cloud automation, orchestration and its AIOps platform.





and Virtana, enabling customers to leverage cloud automation, orchestration and its AIOps platform. Infinidat was the award winner or finalist for 19 storage industry awards and recognitions in 2021, including an SDC Award as “Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Innovator of the Year” and a Storage Award 2021 as a finalist for “Storage Company of the Year.” Solutions Review named Infinidat as one of the “5 Data Storage Vendors to Watch.”



Supporting Quotes

"We are very happy with our decision to standardize on Infinidat’s family of enterprise storage systems,” said Gopala Bunga, Sr. Manager - IT Technical Services and Infrastructure Operations, Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA), an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and the largest insurer in the state of Hawaii. "As we are separated from the mainland, availability is absolutely critical for our operational success. We have relied on Infinidat's guarantees for years and plan to do so for many years to come. In fact, we have expanded from Infinidat's flagship InfiniBox to Infinidat's lightning fast backup and recovery appliance, InfiniGuard. We applaud and celebrate Infinidat's momentum and are proud to join them on their journey as partners."

“The storage business is challenging. Data is the lifeblood of competitive advantage and making it available quickly, securely and cost effectively is a major undertaking. Over the past ten years, Infinidat has become a storage platform leader by delivering business value with a differentiated strategy,” said Dave Vellante, Co-founder of SiliconANGLE and Chief Analyst at Wikibon. “The company's double-digit growth underscores its traction and ability to respond to evolving customer requirements in areas such as cyber resilience. It's good to see management accelerating Infinidat's original vision with an approach that has always been non-conventional. That's what it takes to compete with established incumbents in today's market.”

"When Infinidat is growing, we are growing our business too,” said Bob Elliott, Vice President of Storage Sales at Mainline Information Systems. “We are winning together in the marketplace and exceeding customer expectations with high-value, large enterprise storage solutions like Infinidat. Substantially reducing our customers’ CAPEX and OPEX is done through storage consolidation and Infinidat’s extensive flexible consumption models. Opportunities to take the next step to 100% availability, coupled with cost savings, and including storage as part of every customer’s corporate cybersecurity strategy are very powerful reasons that we have been increasing our Infinidat partnership.”



About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

