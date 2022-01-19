Earth Alive Receives Follow-on US$473,000 PO for ea1ᵀᴹ Dust Suppressant

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announced today that it has received another follow-on purchase order (“PO”) for its proprietary ea1TM dust suppressant (“ea1”) from a leading global mining company in Mexico. This PO, in the amount of US$473,000, is the seventh consecutive purchase of ea1 by the mine in Mexico since late 2018, bringing the customer’s total spend to $4.7 million.



“We are delighted that this global mining group continues to choose our ea1 as its dust control solution for their operation in Mexico,” said Earth Alive CEO, Nikolaos Sofronis. “This follow-on PO is yet another testimonial to the efficacy of our ea1 as the product of choice for efficient, environmentally sustainable and biodegradable dust control.”

This order is expected to ship by the end of the first quarter 2022.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be reads as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.