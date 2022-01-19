Monument Announces Burnakura Phase 1 Assay Results Including High-Grade Gold at Junction Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the drill results from the Phase 1 drilling program undertaken in July and August 2021 at the company’s Murchison Gold Project in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia.

The Phase 1 program comprised 46 reverse circulation (RC) holes (3,465m) and 349 aircore (AC) holes (10,484m) testing new targets, focusing on areas outside of current resources in the wholly-owned Burnakura project.

HIGHLIGHTS OF DRILL RESULTS

Significant drill intercepts are show in Table 1 below:

Table 1: Highlights of Drill Results
TargetDrillhole IDTypeFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)
Munro Bore Extension21BNRC037RC313651.53
 21BNRC038RC11111320.81
 andRC11912231.91
 21BNRC039RC606221.56
 andRC10610823.70
       
FLC221BNRC008RC51380.97
 21BNRC026RC182570.82
       
Junction21BNAC213AC2225310.2
 includingAC2223127.3










See Appendix 1 for more detailed hole information.

Key results of the drilling program are as following:

  • Munro Bore Extension: 160m strike extension confirmed at the Munro Bore Extension, southwest of the historical Munro Bore deposit (outside of Monument’s tenements).
  • Junction: New high-grade discovery at the Junction target (3m at 10.2 g/t Au including 1m at 27.3 g/t Au from 21BNAC213), where AC drilling intersected gold under transported cover in association with a significant shear zone and no known historical drilling or surface sampling.
  • FLC2: The gold mineralization appears to be associated with various lithological contacts based on the Phase 1 drill program assay results and geological logging. Several holes may need to be extended to determine whether the shallow mineralization previously identified continues at depth.

Monument CEO and President Cathy Zhai commented: “The results from the Phase 1 drilling program are highly-encouraging, which confirms the exploration team’s target selection strategy that implemented to identify new zones of mineralization at underexplored areas within the Burnakura Gold Project. The discovery of high-grade gold mineralization at the Junction Target is particularly exciting given it is located in an area with no known prior exploration and there is significant room to extend this mineralization with further drill programs.”

PHASE 1 RC/AC DRILLING PROGRAM

The Phase 1 drilling program was designed to test new high-quality structural targets beneath cover within the Burnakura Project that may lead to the identification of shallow stand-alone or satellite gold deposits to supplement the Project’s current resource base (Figure 1). These targets include Authaal East, Banderol South, Junction and Munro Bore Extension.

The RC drilling targeting the FLC2 and FLC3 prospects was brought forward from Phase 2 drill program to take advantage of increased drill rig availability. This drilling targeted historical high-grade gold assays from rotary air blast (RAB) drilling as well as several intersections in RC holes.

In contrast to this, the Phase 2 program, which is now underway, is targeting down dip and down plunge extensions of known high-grade deposits along the North of Alliance (NOA) structure, some of which have been mined historically, potentially leading to an expansion of the current underground resources.

Figure 1: Phase 1 and 2 drilling target areas and completed Phase 1 collar locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e7ca6f7-f8d4-4cc3-8a4a-722d34ba2cae

The Phase 1 drilling program was carried out between July 3rd and August 21st 2021 using a Schramm T450 rig managed by Strike Drilling.

A total of 46 RC holes for 3,465m were completed, comprising 12 holes for 1,301m at the Munro Bore Extension target and 34 holes for 2,164m at the FLC2 and FLC3 prospects.

A total of 349 AC holes were completed for 10,484m at the Authaal East, Banderol South and Junction targets as planned, although the eastern line of the Junction target was not drilled due to steep terrain. Furthermore, the depth to blade refusal was generally less than anticipated resulting in fewer metres drilled than originally planned.

Drill holes were angled at 60 degrees with varying azimuths and AC holes were generally spaced at 25m with lines spaced at between 400m to 950m.

MUNRO BORE EXTENSION

A total of 12 RC holes for 1,301m were drilled at the Munro Bore Extension target in three lines covering a mineralized strike length of 160m within tenement M51/178. This mineralization is the strike extension of the unexploited historical Mineral Resource at Munro Bore (266,000t at 1.6 g/t Au, reported in “Technical Project Review and Independent Valuation Report (Short Form)” prepared by Giralia Resources NL and reviewed by Ravensgate Mining Industry Consultants in January 2011).

Drill holes were spaced between 40m and 50m and drilled to depths from 60m to 160m. The area was also surface mapped at a scale of 1:2000 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Munro Bore Extension Drilling is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a5be2f-2b5f-45bf-a69a-4b6853f7801f

The extended mineralization to Munro Bore deposit has been confirmed by the RC drilling. Mineralized intercepts include the following and are shown in Table 2 below: 5m at 1.53 g/t from 31m downhole (21BNRC037), 2m at 3.70g/t from 106m downhole (21BNRC039), and 3m at 1.91g/t from 119m downhole (21BNRC038).

Table 2: Munro Bore Extension Highlights
TargetDrillhole IDTypeFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)
Munro Bore Extension21BNRC005RC11912011.00
 21BNRC037RC313651.53
 andRC717211.00
 21BNRC038RC11111320.81
 andRC11912231.91
 andRC12913012.35
 21BNRC039RC606221.56
 andRC10610823.70
 21BNRC041RC343730.99
 21BNRC042RC565821.16
 andRC656611.49










The main mineralized intervals occur within a shear zone over a width of 45m to 65m that is hosted within granodiorite, basalt and dacite/felsic volcanics. Gold mineralization appears to be associated with disseminated pyrite up to 3%, in variably altered and sheared rocks. The shear zone trends in a north-easterly direction, dipping approximately 70 degrees to the northwest and appears to be a continuation of the structure on the adjacent tenement M51/338, host to the Munro Bore deposit.

The shear zone is located at the eastern contact of a circular granitic intrusion that has a diameter of approximately 1.3km. Strain has been focused on the edge of the intrusion within a more ductile intercalated package of basalts and felsic volcanics.

Although the reported mineralized intersections are relatively low grade, they are contained within a wide mineralized shear zone with anomalous gold scattered throughout that is located at a favorable lithological contact. A geological model will be completed that will assist in further targeting the shear zone to the south-west along the granite contact. In addition, the mineralization will be assessed for possible shallow RC infill drilling, targeting resources close to surface.

JUNCTION TARGET

This target represents a major confluence between an east-west oriented magnetic high and a north-south oriented magnetic high, which coincides with an apparent magnetic low.

A total of 192 holes for 5,847m of AC drilling were completed at the Junction target (Figure 3). A planned eastern most line was not drilled as the topography is steep and not suitable for a large drill rig.

Figure 3: Completed drilling at the Junction Prospect is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e182a1bf-594d-4936-8e3c-6b764377daf8

A best intersection of 3m at 10.2g/t Au from 22m downhole was returned from 21BNAC213, which included 1m at 27.3g/t Au as detailed below (Table 3):

Table 3: Junction Best Intercepts
TargetDrillhole IDTypeFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)
Junction21BNAC213AC2225310.2
 IncludingAC2223127.3




There is also low-level gold mineralization in the adjacent holes including 21BNAC211 (0m to 4m at 0.22g/t Au and 4m to 8m at 0.15g/t Au), 21BNAC212 (0m to 4m at 0.32g/t Au, 4m to 8m at 0.14g/t Au and 8m to 12m at 0.17g/t Au), 21BNAC213 (0m to 4m at 0.16g/t Au) and 21BNAC214 (4m to 8m at 0.11g/t Au).

The mineralized intersection in 21BNAC213 is associated with a shear zone containing strongly sheared and sericite altered meta-sediments containing dark blue/grey quartz veins with very fine sulphides. The hanging wall lithology consists of a fine metasediment and the footwall consists of talc rich ultramafic.

The drilling at the Junction target intercepted narrow intervals of meta-sediments including minor banded iron formation horizons, mafic and ultramafic horizons, within a weak to moderately strained granite. The total width of the greenstone package varies from 100m to 800m wide. Geological mapping was completed along a north south line approximately 800m to the east of hole 21BNRC213. Structural measurements indicate that the foliation is dipping to the north at an average of 71 degrees with an average strike of 255 degrees.

Three grab samples were collected from a quartz vein within a shear/fault structure that outcrops 800m northeast and along strike of hole 21BNAC213. The samples returned weakly anomalous results (best Au values of 0.10 and 0.11 g/t grades) and indicate that the mineralization in hole 21BNAC213 could be associated with a larger scale shear system.

The high-grade intersection in 21BNAC213 is particularly significant because it is located in an area that is under transported cover that has no known historical drilling or surface sampling, and the gold mineralization is associated with a significant shear zone. There is significant potential to delineate a large mineralized system close to surface with further successful exploration drilling as the intersection is open both down dip and along strike. To the east of 21BNAC213, there is a strike length of approximately 5km within Monument’s project area with no known sampling, apart from the three grab samples described in this release.

FLC2 PROSPECT

The FLC2 target is located approximately 400m to the south of the Banderol pit and appears to be associated with the southward continuation of the same structural contact that hosts the mineralization within the pit. The Banderol pit produced an estimated 28koz of gold at 2.9g/t Au pre-2005 (Updated Mineral Resource, Burnakura Project, Western Australia, Australia NI 43-101 Technical Report. SRK, July 2018).

A total of 30 holes for 1882m were drilled at FLC2 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Phase 1 RC Drilling at FLC2 Prospect is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf11dff1-f4f5-4a6d-b09f-c0004089f8a4

The best intercept is 8m at 0.97 g/t Au from 5m downhole in 21BNRC008. There are several other narrow low grade intercepts of similar tenor to historical intersections, including 7m at 0.82g/t Au from 18m downhole in 21BNRC026 (Table 4).

Table 4: FLC2 Prospect Highlights
TargetDrillhole IDTypeFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)
FLC221BNRC008RC51380.97
 21BNRC011RC293012.05
 21BNRC013RC212211.10
 21BNRC015RC383911.05
 andRC434412.30
 21BNRC020RC555830.85
 21BNRC021RC555611.33
 21BNRC026RC182570.82
 21BNRC030RC232411.20

Previous drilling consisted of fences of RAB holes, 80m apart and with a hole spacing of 40m drilled to a depth of 40m. Although low grade gold mineralization was intersected, with a best intersection of 10m at 3.4g/t Au and 3m at 5.0g/t Au, deeper percussion drilling targeting the down dip higher grade RAB results failed to intersect mineralization of economic grade or thickness. The base of complete oxidation averages 30m in depth whilst the top of fresh rock is located at a depth of approximately 45m.

The drilling results and geological logging from the Phase 1 drilling indicate that the mineralization is generally associated with mafic and ultramafic as well as ultramafic and granite lithological contacts. There is also some evidence of supergene enrichment. The localization of shearing along various lithological contacts combined with supergene enrichment has distributed mineralization across a strike of over 800 m and along a strike of approximately 700m.

To further target this mineralization and to focus on the most prospective areas, a more detailed geological interpretation based on all drilling and airborne magnetic images will need to be completed. In addition, some of the Phase 1 drill holes may need to be extended in future drill programs to further establish downdip mineralization continuity.

FLC3 PROSPECT

The FLC3 prospect is located 1.2km south of the Federal City Pit and includes several shallow historical high-grade gold intercepts that have been recorded over a very short strike length, including 10m at 10.9g/t (FCPH1526).

Eight lines of RAB drilling have been previously drilled around FCPH1526 in an attempt to delineate the high-grade mineralization; however, they intersected only very weakly anomalous gold, limiting the strike extent to 200m (Figure 5). Interpretation of the mineralization in drillholes indicates that the mineralization is trending in an approximate north-south direction.

As part of the Phase 1 drilling program, 4 RC holes (282m) were drilled to test the high-grade mineralization 40m to the north and south of FCPH1526 and investigate the down dip continuity. Surface mapping was also undertaken, however, outcrop is limited.

Figure 5: Phase 1 RC Drilling at FLC3 Prospect is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc6cdd7f-f943-4405-a645-d7d71192c38e

No anomalous results were received from any of the FLC3 Phase 1 drill holes and there appears to be limited potential to develop the FLC3 prospect further in the immediate drilling area. However, there is considerable strike length to the north and south of the FLC3 prospect that has not been drilled and these areas will be assessed as part of Monument’s ongoing target development strategy.

BANDEROL SOUTH TARGET

The Banderol South target is located approximately 2km to the south of the Banderol Pit where gold bearing ore was extracted from a north south orientated structure and treated at the Burnakura Plant site (Figure 6). No residual resource is reported from Banderol.

A total of 127 AC holes (21BNAC031-157) for 3,465m of drilling were completed at the Banderol South target. The best intersections included 4m @ 0.53 g/t Au in 21BNAC031 and 4m @ 0.51 g/t Au in 21BNAC129.

Figure 6: Phase 1 drilling at Banderol South Target is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fcb3cd1-45b1-4b66-92d6-061bc31d4ee3

A sequence dominated by felsic volcanics with minor granodiorite, mafics and ultramafics was intersected. Transported cover is generally very shallow and less than 1m thick. Although the intersection in 21BNAC031 can be associated with a known north westerly mineralization trend within granite, the intersection in 21BNAC129 is associated with quartz veining of an unknown orientation and will need to be further investigated. The newly acquired geological information will be incorporated into the current interpretation to assist in future exploration targeting.

NEXT STEPS

Follow up work from the Phase 1 drill program will be initially focused on the exciting Junction target and may include the following:

  • Additional geological mapping further to the east at the Junction target which will help delineate areas that would be suitable for soil sampling.
  • Soil sampling at the Junction target to the east of the eastern most drilled line in areas that are not under transported cover.
  • Infill AC drill lines to the east and west of 21BNAC213.
  • Follow up RC drill program at the Junction target.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

All drilling completed by Monument utilized the following procedures and methodologies, and was carried out by Strike Drilling Pty Ltd under the supervision of Monument personnel.

RC drilling used a 5.0-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60 litre plastic bags. Samples were collected as 1m splits from the cyclone or as 4m composites from the 60 litre plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow; however a very small number of RC samples from this drill program were moist or wet.

AC drilling used a 4.0-inch blade and cuttings were collected in one metre intervals and split between a calico bag and a portion was placed onto the ground for spear sampling 4m composites. The 1m calico samples have been stored at the drill site until assay results are received and validated. Composites returning greater than 0.1g/t Au were subsampled using the 1m calico bags.

Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant Au intervals will be retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.

All drill samples were shipped to ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Townsville, QLD for preparation and analysis. All samples underwent routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Selected samples were dissolved by a four acid digestion and then analyzed for a suite of 33 elements using an ICP-AES finish.

Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks (1 in 50 samples), duplicates (1 in 40 samples) and sample standards (1 in 20 samples) into the sample stream at the drill site.

The results of the inserted reference materials, including blanks and standard were deemed to be satisfactorily in line with industry best practice. All inserted standards were within 2 standard deviations of certified values except for one sample that was rerun with several adjacent samples as an interval. The newly inserted standards passed within 2 standard deviations of expected values.

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been assembled by Adrian Woolford, Chief Geologist of the Company, reviewed and approved by Roger Stangler, MEng, FAusIMM, MAIG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, retained by Golder Associates Pty Ltd.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project jointly owned with Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO
Monument Mining Limited
Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver  T:+1-604-638-1661x102  rcushing@monumentmining.com

Appendix 1 – Summary of Phase 1 Drill Collar Details and Significant Assays

Coordinates are shown in the MGA94, Zone 50 grid system. Results are reported uncapped. NSR stands for no significant result. RC (21BNRC holes) significant Au intercepts are defined as any intersection greater than 1m at 1.0g/t Au and AC (21BNAC holes significant intercepts are defined as any intersection greater than 1m at 0.5g/t Au.

RC Drill Hole Collar Details and Significant Assays

Hole IDTargetEastingNorthingRLAziDipEOH (m)Depth From (m)Depth To (m)Length (m)Au grade (g/t)
            
21BNRC001Munro Bore Extension6435017002621499128-6062---NSR
21BNRC002Munro Bore Extension6434587002551497130-6060---NSR
21BNRC003Munro Bore Extension6434057002487496130-6060---NSR
21BNRC004Munro Bore Extension6433897002712499128-60160---NSR
21BNRC005Munro Bore Extension6433507002642499130-6015611912011.0
21BNRC006Munro Bore Extension6433027002576497126-60153---NSR
            
21BNRC007FLC26418307004449483135-6094---NSR
21BNRC008FLC26418467004381484134-609551380.97
21BNRC009FLC26418797004359484131-6094---NSR
21BNRC010FLC26419117004227484134-6067---NSR
21BNRC011FLC26419437004203484137-6059293012.05
21BNRC012FLC26419737004174483131-6089---NSR
21BNRC013FLC26420927004131484133-6065212211.1
21BNRC014FLC26421237004105485136-6047---NSR
21BNRC015FLC26421527004076485130-6083383911.05
21BNRC015FLC2      434412.3
21BNRC016FLC26421437004165484133-6060---NSR
21BNRC017FLC26421677004142485130-6060---NSR
21BNRC018FLC26421897004126485130-6060---NSR
21BNRC019FLC26422127004108485132-6060---NSR
21BNRC020FLC26422327004093485131-6080555830.85
21BNRC021FLC26421297003865486130-6060555611.33
21BNRC022FLC26421107003881486132-6060---NSR
21BNRC023FLC26420927003900486131-6060---NSR
21BNRC024FLC26420647003921485132-6060---NSR
21BNRC025FLC26424607004082486131-6043---NSR
21BNRC026FLC26424377004102486131-6052182570.82
21BNRC027FLC26424187004120485132-6059---NSR
21BNRC028FLC26423957004139484133-6053---NSR
21BNRC029FLC26425567004198485133-6046---NSR
21BNRC030FLC26425337004211485131-6060232411.2
21BNRC031FLC26425067004229485132-6060---NSR
21BNRC032FLC26426307004212485130-6046---NSR
21BNRC033FLC26426047004227485131-6050---NSR
21BNRC034FLC26425837004245485133-6040---NSR
21BNRC035FLC26425617004261485133-6060---NSR
21BNRC036FLC26421837004051485134-6060---NSR
            
21BNRC037Munro Bore Extension6434697002647499130-6080313651.53
21BNRC037Munro Bore Extension      717211.00
21BNRC038Munro Bore Extension6434297002682500129-6014911111320.81
21BNRC038Munro Bore Extension      11912231.91
21BNRC038Munro Bore Extension      12913012.35
21BNRC039Munro Bore Extension6433857002613498132-61143606221.56
21BNRC039Munro Bore Extension      10610823.70
21BNRC040Munro Bore Extension6434257002579498131-6080---NSR
21BNRC041Munro Bore Extension6433737002514496128-6080343730.99
21BNRC042Munro Bore Extension6433387002547497131-60118565821.16
21BNRC042Munro Bore Extension      656611.49
            
21BNRC043FLC3643839700433549093-6064---NSR
21BNRC044FLC3643801700432748993-6282---NSR
21BNRC045FLC3643831700423349294-6160---NSR
21BNRC046FLC3643801700423249197-6176---NSR
 
AC Drill Hole Collar Details and Significant Assays
Hole IDTargetEastingNorthingRLAziDipEOH (m)Depth From (m)Depth To (m)Length (m)Au grade (g/t)
            
21BNAC001Authaal East6457577005621478130-6027---NSR
21BNAC002Authaal East6457417005634477130-6015---NSR
21BNAC003Authaal East6457227005650477130-6013---NSR
21BNAC004Authaal East6457027005660477130-6049---NSR
21BNAC005Authaal East6456877005672477130-6037---NSR
21BNAC006Authaal East6456627005695476130-6041---NSR
21BNAC007Authaal East6456497005707476130-6019---NSR
21BNAC008Authaal East6456247005728476130-6043---NSR
21BNAC009Authaal East6456067005743475130-6048---NSR
21BNAC010Authaal East6455927005757475130-6042---NSR
21BNAC011Authaal East6455667005774475130-6041---NSR
21BNAC012Authaal East6455457005793474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC013Authaal East6455307005803474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC014Authaal East6455087005822474130-6043---NSR
21BNAC015Authaal East6454977005835474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC016Authaal East6454807005847473130-6040---NSR
21BNAC017Authaal East6454427005880473130-6060---NSR
21BNAC018Authaal East6454127005892473130-6040---NSR
21BNAC019Authaal East6453887005911473130-6040---NSR
21BNAC020Authaal East6453757005922473130-6039---NSR
21BNAC021Authaal East6453537005933473130-6040---NSR
21BNAC022Authaal East6453347005966473130-6054---NSR
21BNAC023Authaal East6453167005981473130-6042---NSR
21BNAC024Authaal East6452957005996473130-6040---NSR
21BNAC025Authaal East6452797006009474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC026Authaal East6452647006028474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC027Authaal East6452347006046474130-6038---NSR
21BNAC028Authaal East6452187006061474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC029Authaal East6452027006075474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC030Authaal East6451817006091474130-6040---NSR
21BNAC031Banderol South642601700264649790-6040283240.53
21BNAC032Banderol South642578700264749790-6040---NSR
21BNAC033Banderol South642554700264849790-6033---NSR
21BNAC034Banderol South642528700264849890-6040---NSR
21BNAC035Banderol South642503700264649890-6040---NSR
21BNAC036Banderol South642478700264749890-6040---NSR
21BNAC037Banderol South642452700264749890-6042---NSR
21BNAC038Banderol South642429700265049890-6040---NSR
21BNAC039Banderol South642404700264849890-6040---NSR
21BNAC040Banderol South642377700264649890-6031---NSR
21BNAC041Banderol South642354700264649890-6027---NSR
21BNAC042Banderol South642327700264749990-6036---NSR
21BNAC043Banderol South642304700264849990-6040---NSR
21BNAC044Banderol South642271700263250190-6040---NSR
21BNAC045Banderol South642247700263650190-6040---NSR
21BNAC046Banderol South642227700264649990-6040---NSR
21BNAC047Banderol South642200700264949990-6032---NSR
21BNAC048Banderol South642175700264949990-6040---NSR
21BNAC049Banderol South642152700265049990-6040---NSR
21BNAC050Banderol South642134700264949990-6040---NSR
21BNAC051Banderol South642103700264649990-6040---NSR
21BNAC052Banderol South642078700264650090-6040---NSR
21BNAC053Banderol South642059700264650190-6040---NSR
21BNAC054Banderol South642028700261850290-6040---NSR
21BNAC055Banderol South642000700264350390-6040---NSR
21BNAC056Banderol South641978700264450390-6040---NSR
21BNAC057Banderol South641952700264650390-6040---NSR
21BNAC058Banderol South641926700264650390-6023---NSR
21BNAC059Banderol South641799700264450090-6018---NSR
21BNAC060Banderol South641776700264749990-6022---NSR
21BNAC061Banderol South641757700264749890-6016---NSR
21BNAC062Banderol South641729700264649790-6013---NSR
21BNAC063Banderol South641704700264749590-605---NSR
21BNAC064Banderol South641678700264549590-608---NSR
21BNAC065Banderol South641652700264649490-6012---NSR
21BNAC066Banderol South641629700264849390-604---NSR
21BNAC067Banderol South641603700264749290-602---NSR
21BNAC068Banderol South642753700225050290-6040---NSR
21BNAC069Banderol South642731700224850290-6040---NSR
21BNAC070Banderol South642708700224650290-6040---NSR
21BNAC071Banderol South642682700224650190-6040---NSR
21BNAC072Banderol South642653700224550090-6040---NSR
21BNAC073Banderol South642630700224549990-6040---NSR
21BNAC074Banderol South642608700224249990-6042---NSR
21BNAC075Banderol South642581700224349990-6040---NSR
21BNAC076Banderol South642554700224349990-6040---NSR
21BNAC077Banderol South642528700224449990-6048---NSR
21BNAC078Banderol South642506700224450090-6040---NSR
21BNAC079Banderol South642482700224650090-6040---NSR
21BNAC080Banderol South642457700224650090-6040---NSR
21BNAC081Banderol South642431700224650090-6040---NSR
21BNAC082Banderol South642407700224750090-6012---NSR
21BNAC083Banderol South642332700224249890-6011---NSR
21BNAC084Banderol South642304700224049790-6040---NSR
21BNAC085Banderol South642279700224549790-6040---NSR
21BNAC086Banderol South642254700224649690-6040---NSR
21BNAC087Banderol South642230700224649690-6040---NSR
21BNAC088Banderol South642205700224649690-6040---NSR
21BNAC089Banderol South642177700224549690-6040---NSR
21BNAC090Banderol South642152700225949690-6040---NSR
21BNAC091Banderol South642127700225149590-6040---NSR
21BNAC092Banderol South642106700224549590-6035---NSR
21BNAC093Banderol South642078700224249490-6039---NSR
21BNAC094Banderol South642055700224749490-6023---NSR
21BNAC095Banderol South642030700224949490-6038---NSR
21BNAC096Banderol South642004700224749490-6017---NSR
21BNAC097Banderol South641979700224649490-6023---NSR
21BNAC098Banderol South641954700224649490-6040---NSR
21BNAC099Banderol South641930700224849590-609---NSR
21BNAC100Banderol South641905700224849590-605---NSR
21BNAC101Banderol South641881700224649590-6019---NSR
21BNAC102Banderol South641854700224849590-608---NSR
21BNAC103Banderol South641831700224749490-609---NSR
21BNAC104Banderol South641804700224649390-6017---NSR
21BNAC105Banderol South641778700224549290-6040---NSR
21BNAC106Banderol South641750700224649190-603---NSR
21BNAC107Banderol South641730700224849190-602---NSR
21BNAC108Banderol South641706700224549090-602---NSR
21BNAC109Banderol South641677700224649090-604---NSR
21BNAC110Banderol South641608700224749090-607---NSR
21BNAC111Banderol South641556700224749090-606---NSR
21BNAC112Banderol South641505700224748990-606---NSR
21BNAC113Banderol South642719700181050190-6040---NSR
21BNAC114Banderol South642703700181050190-6040---NSR
21BNAC115Banderol South642681700181050190-6040---NSR
21BNAC116Banderol South642650700180950090-6040---NSR
21BNAC117Banderol South642634700180750090-6042---NSR
21BNAC118Banderol South642602700180849990-6040---NSR
21BNAC119Banderol South642576700180849990-6036---NSR
21BNAC120Banderol South642551700180849890-6040---NSR
21BNAC121Banderol South642525700180649790-6040---NSR
21BNAC122Banderol South642500700180549690-6025---NSR
21BNAC123Banderol South642476700180749690-6034---NSR
21BNAC124Banderol South642451700180749690-6040---NSR
21BNAC125Banderol South642429700180949590-6010---NSR
21BNAC126Banderol South642404700180749590-6015---NSR
21BNAC127Banderol South642351700180949590-6029---NSR
21BNAC128Banderol South642328700180949590-6031---NSR
21BNAC129Banderol South642303700181049490-6032242840.51
21BNAC130Banderol South642278700181049490-6035---NSR
21BNAC131Banderol South642253700180949490-6028---NSR
21BNAC132Banderol South642230700181049490-6012---NSR
21BNAC133Banderol South642201700181249390-6020---NSR
21BNAC134Banderol South642181700181649390-6018---NSR
21BNAC135Banderol South642154700181749390-6018---NSR
21BNAC136Banderol South642130700181849390-6019---NSR
21BNAC137Banderol South642097700180449290-6012---NSR
21BNAC138Banderol South642077700180949290-6014---NSR
21BNAC139Banderol South642057700180849290-6019---NSR
21BNAC140Banderol South642030700181049290-6016---NSR
21BNAC141Banderol South642004700181249290-6020---NSR
21BNAC142Banderol South641979700181149190-609---NSR
21BNAC143Banderol South641957700181249190-6030---NSR
21BNAC144Banderol South641934700181049190-6015---NSR
21BNAC145Banderol South641904700180949090-606---NSR
21BNAC146Banderol South641877700181049090-6022---NSR
21BNAC147Banderol South641856700180949090-606---NSR
21BNAC148Banderol South641828700180849090-606---NSR
21BNAC149Banderol South641804700180849090-602---NSR
21BNAC150Banderol South641752700180849090-6017---NSR
21BNAC151Banderol South641723700180849090-602---NSR
21BNAC152Banderol South641677700180849090-6016---NSR
21BNAC153Banderol South641654700180949090-609---NSR
21BNAC154Banderol South641630700181149090-6010---NSR
21BNAC155Banderol South641579700181049090-6018---NSR
21BNAC156Banderol South641551700181049090-6037---NSR
21BNAC157Banderol South641527700180749090-6016---NSR
21BNAC158Junction642744700034350690-6013---NSR
21BNAC159Junction642718700034750990-6016---NSR
21BNAC160Junction642696700034550890-6022---NSR
21BNAC161Junction642671700035050590-6013---NSR
21BNAC162Junction642652700035250590-6016---NSR
21BNAC163Junction642623700035550590-6014---NSR
21BNAC164Junction642598700035650790-6018---NSR
21BNAC165Junction642574700035550890-6021---NSR
21BNAC166Junction642555700035350790-6035---NSR
21BNAC167Junction642538700035450590-6034---NSR
21BNAC168Junction642512700035250490-6036---NSR
21BNAC169Junction642489700035250590-6038---NSR
21BNAC170Junction642463700035450490-6039---NSR
21BNAC171Junction642443700035350690-6033---NSR
21BNAC172Junction642417700035450490-6040---NSR
21BNAC173Junction642394700035350390-6030---NSR
21BNAC174Junction642367700035550190-6022---NSR
21BNAC175Junction642346700035450590-604---NSR
21BNAC176Junction642321700035350490-609---NSR
21BNAC177Junction642297700035850290-6017---NSR
21BNAC178Junction642272700035450490-608---NSR
21BNAC179Junction642250700035350590-6012---NSR
21BNAC180Junction642222700035050490-608---NSR
21BNAC181Junction642194700034350290-605---NSR
21BNAC182Junction642169700034750090-6019---NSR
21BNAC183Junction642148700035250590-6013---NSR
21BNAC184Junction642127700035250190-608---NSR
21BNAC185Junction642101700035750290-6010---NSR
21BNAC186Junction642074700035450290-6010---NSR
21BNAC187Junction642044700034750490-6013---NSR
21BNAC188Junction642024700034750290-606---NSR
21BNAC189Junction642001700035250290-6010---NSR
21BNAC190Junction641973700035250390-608---NSR
21BNAC191Junction641945700035150490-6011---NSR
21BNAC192Junction641925700035250090-6030---NSR
21BNAC193Junction641898700034550290-6030---NSR
21BNAC194Junction641879700034450190-6036---NSR
21BNAC195Junction641847700034750090-6046---NSR
21BNAC196Junction641827700035250290-6042---NSR
21BNAC197Junction641799700035250190-6040---NSR
21BNAC198Junction641782700035450290-6040---NSR
21BNAC199Junction6421476998750505180-607---NSR
21BNAC200Junction6421486998770507180-607---NSR
21BNAC201Junction6421526998799508180-608---NSR
21BNAC202Junction6421556998824510180-608---NSR
21BNAC203Junction6421556998846510180-607---NSR
21BNAC204Junction6421556998871509180-608---NSR
21BNAC205Junction6421566998894508180-608---NSR
21BNAC206Junction6421576998924512180-607---NSR
21BNAC207Junction6421586998947509180-6010---NSR
21BNAC208Junction6421556998969512180-6013---NSR
21BNAC209Junction6421576998999509180-6035---NSR
21BNAC210Junction6421556999029511180-6034---NSR
21BNAC211Junction6421556999052510180-6030---NSR
21BNAC212Junction6421556999078512180-6034---NSR
21BNAC213Junction6421556999100512180-60402225310.2
IncludingJunction      2223127.3
21BNAC214Junction6421546999127510180-6040---NSR
21BNAC215Junction6421546999155510180-6037---NSR
21BNAC216Junction6421536999178512180-6040---NSR
21BNAC217Junction6421526999202511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC218Junction6421536999227513180-6040---NSR
21BNAC219Junction6421536999258511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC220Junction6421526999281512180-6040---NSR
21BNAC221Junction6421516999308510180-6028---NSR
21BNAC222Junction6421496999337511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC223Junction6421486999355509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC224Junction6421486999378510180-6036---NSR
21BNAC225Junction6421496999403509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC226Junction6421506999429508180-6019---NSR
21BNAC227Junction6421526999454509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC228Junction6421516999481509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC229Junction6421526999509512180-6040---NSR
21BNAC230Junction6421546999532511180-6029---NSR
21BNAC231Junction6421536999559511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC232Junction6421536999581512180-6029---NSR
21BNAC233Junction6421576999606514180-6023---NSR
21BNAC234Junction6421546999630511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC235Junction6421566999650510180-6036---NSR
21BNAC236Junction6421546999679512180-6040---NSR
21BNAC237Junction6421566999709513180-6040---NSR
21BNAC238Junction6421566999731513180-6040---NSR
21BNAC239Junction6421586999750515180-6040---NSR
21BNAC240Junction6421576999777514180-6040---NSR
21BNAC241Junction6421556999802512180-6040---NSR
21BNAC242Junction6421586999823513180-6040---NSR
21BNAC243Junction6421566999852512180-6021---NSR
21BNAC244Junction6421586999878511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC245Junction6421566999894514180-6040---NSR
21BNAC246Junction6421566999919510180-6040---NSR
21BNAC247Junction6421566999949510180-6040---NSR
21BNAC248Junction6421556999969509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC249Junction6421566999995510180-6040---NSR
21BNAC250Junction6421577000022510180-6040---NSR
21BNAC251Junction6421587000043509180-6040---NSR
21BNAC252Junction6421577000070511180-6040---NSR
21BNAC253Junction6421527000103511180-6030---NSR
21BNAC254Junction6404986998647505180-6040---NSR
21BNAC255Junction6404966998670505180-6040---NSR
21BNAC256Junction6404966998692505180-6037---NSR
21BNAC257Junction6404966998716505180-6035---NSR
21BNAC258Junction6404966998740505180-6040---NSR
21BNAC259Junction6404956998771504180-6040---NSR
21BNAC260Junction6404976998796503180-6040---NSR
21BNAC261Junction6404966998825503180-6040---NSR
21BNAC262Junction6404956998848506180-6040---NSR
21BNAC263Junction6404966998873505180-6040---NSR
21BNAC264Junction6404946998899504180-6040---NSR
21BNAC265Junction6404956998924504180-6035---NSR
21BNAC266Junction6404946998947505180-6022---NSR
21BNAC267Junction6404936998970504180-6040---NSR
21BNAC268Junction6404936998993504180-6017---NSR
21BNAC269Junction6404966999023504180-6019---NSR
21BNAC270Junction6404986999049504180-6040---NSR
21BNAC271Junction6404996999076502180-6016---NSR
21BNAC272Junction6404986999097503180-6035---NSR
21BNAC273Junction6405006999117503180-6018---NSR
21BNAC274Junction6405006999144502180-6030---NSR
21BNAC275Junction6405026999169502180-6025---NSR
21BNAC276Junction6405016999198501180-6028---NSR
21BNAC277Junction6405026999222501180-6037---NSR
21BNAC278Junction6405036999245499180-6036---NSR
21BNAC279Junction6405046999274501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC280Junction6405036999300500180-6040---NSR
21BNAC281Junction6405036999322502180-6037---NSR
21BNAC282Junction6405036999349501180-6037---NSR
21BNAC283Junction6405036999372500180-6040---NSR
21BNAC284Junction6405056999395501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC285Junction6405046999419502180-6040---NSR
21BNAC286Junction6405076999443501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC287Junction6405076999468501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC288Junction6405076999498501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC289Junction6405056999521500180-6040---NSR
21BNAC290Junction6405066999548498180-6040---NSR
21BNAC291Junction6405036999577501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC292Junction6405016999603502180-6040---NSR
21BNAC293Junction6404996999626501180-6040---NSR
21BNAC294Junction6405006999649500180-6040---NSR
21BNAC295Junction6413476999348496180-6040---NSR
21BNAC296Junction6413436999368498180-6040---NSR
21BNAC297Junction6413466999389496180-6038---NSR
21BNAC298Junction6413466999420497180-6030---NSR
21BNAC299Junction6413456999445498180-6025---NSR
21BNAC300Junction6413456999475498180-6023---NSR
21BNAC301Junction6413476999500501180-6030---NSR
21BNAC302Junction6413476999522499180-6019---NSR
21BNAC303Junction6413476999549500180-6025---NSR
21BNAC304Junction6413456999572502180-6026---NSR
21BNAC305Junction6413486999592501180-6024---NSR
21BNAC306Junction6413486999621500180-6028---NSR
21BNAC307Junction6413526999641502180-6029---NSR
21BNAC308Junction6397036998651500180-6040---NSR
21BNAC309Junction6397016998671500180-6037---NSR
21BNAC310Junction6397056998722500180-6036---NSR
21BNAC311Junction6397006998771499180-6025---NSR
21BNAC312Junction6396986998821499180-6029---NSR
21BNAC313Junction6396966998872500180-6037---NSR
21BNAC314Junction6396986998916501180-6037---NSR
21BNAC315Junction6396976998972502180-6037---NSR
21BNAC316Junction6396976999017499180-6040---NSR
21BNAC317Junction6397016999071499180-6033---NSR
21BNAC318Junction6396986999124497180-6050---NSR
21BNAC319Junction6396996999146499180-6072---NSR
21BNAC320Junction6397006999172499180-6040---NSR
21BNAC321Junction6397016999198498180-6040---NSR
21BNAC322Junction6397026999220499180-6040---NSR
21BNAC323Junction6397036999244499180-6040---NSR
21BNAC324Junction6397026999282497180-6042---NSR
21BNAC325Junction6397016999316499180-6025---NSR
21BNAC326Junction6396996999337499180-6039---NSR


Hole IDTargetEastingNorthingRLAziDipEOH (m)Depth From (m)Depth To (m)Length (m)Au grade (g/t)
            
21BNAC327Junction6396936999377498180-6040---NSR
21BNAC328Junction6396896999420500180-6034---NSR
21BNAC329Junction6396906999447498180-6036---NSR
21BNAC330Junction6396916999477499180-6031---NSR
21BNAC331Junction6396926999497502180-6033---NSR
21BNAC332Junction6396936999519500180-6035---NSR
21BNAC333Junction6396946999568500180-6023---NSR
21BNAC334Junction6396986999642500180-6010---NSR
21BNAC335Junction6413576998646495180-6031---NSR
21BNAC336Junction6413646998695495180-6019---NSR
21BNAC337Junction6413536998741495180-6019---NSR
21BNAC338Junction6413526998795498180-6019---NSR
21BNAC339Junction6413606998853495180-6019---NSR
21BNAC340Junction6413546998893496180-6019---NSR
21BNAC341Junction6413576998950498180-6035---NSR
21BNAC342Junction6413596998974495180-6032---NSR
21BNAC343Junction6413606998994498180-6040---NSR
21BNAC344Junction6413516999028494180-6030---NSR
21BNAC345Junction6413496999070494180-6018---NSR
21BNAC346Junction6413516999123497180-6028---NSR
21BNAC347Junction6413536999174495180-6028---NSR
21BNAC348Junction6413456999211493180-6033---NSR
21BNAC349Junction6413456999273494180-6036---NSR

Figure 1 Figure 2 Figure 3 Figure 4 Figure 5 Figure 6