Indiana Pacer Chris Duarte Joins ZICO Rising as Athletic Partner

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZICO Rising today announced Indiana Pacer Chris Duarte has partnered with the premium coconut water brand as a ZICO Athlete. Duarte will help ZICO fulfill its mission to educate consumers about the benefits of coconut water and the importance of everyday hydration with authentic content, consumer sweepstakes and more.



A contender for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, Duarte was the 13th overall pick by the Pacers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s the recipient of the 2021 Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard in men's collegiate basketball and was named the 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

“I grew up drinking coconut water in the Dominican Republic, and it’s both delicious and nutritious. Being properly hydrated is a critical part my everyday performance, and ZICO is the most natural coconut water out there and has no added sugar, which is really important to me,” said Duarte. “ZICO’s commitment and drive for positive social impact is equally impressive, and I’m honored and excited to be a member of the ZICO family.”

Duarte is ZICO’s first athlete partnership since PowerPlant Partners, a growth equity investor co-founded and co-led by original ZICO founder Mark Rampolla, purchased the coconut water brand from The Coca-Cola Company, which had acquired the business from Rampolla in 2013. Since ZICO was relaunched in early 2021, the brand has already reacquired more than 3,800 distribution points, saving numerous jobs throughout the supply chain and on its coconut farms in Thailand, many of which are in economically challenged areas.

“Chris is everything we want ZICO to stand for in this world. He’s a hardworking, high-performing athlete as well as a great person, dad, and representative of his beloved Dominican Republic,” said Mark Rampolla, ZICO Founder and PowerPlant Partners Co-Founder & Managing Director. “He also happens to be a ZICO fanatic, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as part of the team.”

“From the first conversation we had with Chris, we knew he was a perfect fit for ZICO. He has enjoyed coconut water since his childhood and reached out to us because of his authentic love and respect for the brand,” said ZICO Rising CEO Tom Hicks. “ZICO’s mission to drive positive social impact in the communities where we live, work and play is something else we have in common, and we believe this is the beginning of a long, impactful relationship.”

ZICO is pure, 100% natural coconut water that delivers optimal sweetness with no added sugar. Made from coconuts hand-harvested from Thailand and other parts of Asia, ZICO Rising offers a balanced blend of five hydrating electrolytes from mother nature and includes as much potassium as a small banana. ZICO natural 100% coconut water is a refreshing way to stay hydrated and treat the body well.

About ZICO Rising

Founded in 2004 by Mark Rampolla, ZICO (pronounced Zee-co) is the maker of pure premium coconut water. With five electrolytes, as much potassium as a banana and low acidity, ZICO Rising provides a natural, refreshing way to hydrate, replenish and renew. You used to have to shinny up a tree and machete-open a coconut to experience this miracle. Not anymore. We climbed the tree for you. ZICO Rising is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information, visit www.zico.com.

About PowerPlant Partners

PowerPlant Partners is a world-class investment management firm based in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area that makes investments in emerging consumer companies that are better-for-humanity and the climate. For more information, visit www.powerplantpartners.co.

