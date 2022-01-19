Mouser Electronics and Mobix Labs Sign Global Distribution Deal

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces a global distribution agreement with Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF component and active optical cable company focused on next-generation connectivity technologies. According to the agreement, Mouser now offers customers access to Mobix Labs’ antenna solutions, analog/RF semiconductors, and the company’s line of True Xero™ HDMI and USB active optical cables (AOCs) and optical transceivers.



Mobix Labs’ True Xero line of AOCs combine the high speed and power of a fiber optic cable into an easy-to-install, lightweight, flexible solution that offers a true plug-and-play experience, as well as full compatibility with HDMI and USB applications over long distances. The cables use a combination of copper wires and optical fibers to join the electrical connectors on each end of the cable. This improves speed and bandwidth transmission distances with a thin cable that is flexible and lightweight.

True Xero USB 3.2 Type-C to Type-C AOCs are designed for connecting newer peripheral devices using small USB Type-C connectors, with cable lengths up to 5 m. True Xero HDMI 2.0 hybrid AOCs are designed for Pro-AV 4K video and audio with superior performance, supporting data rates up to 18 Gbps. The cables are available with lengths up to 100 m with a bend radius of 5 mm. True Xero USB 3.2 Type-A to Type-A male-to-male cables are designed for extending office devices with data rates up to 10 Gbps, and support USB 2.0. The cables are available in lengths up to 40 m.

Mobix Labs’ MCA110 SMT antenna supports Wi-Fi 6E applications, offering a frequency range of 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz. The antenna has a wide radiation pattern that allows maximum coverage, with high average total efficiency that reduces power consumption. The chip antenna’s small 11 mm × 7.25 mm × 3.0 mm footprint makes it ideal for conserving board space in a variety of Wi-Fi 6E designs.

