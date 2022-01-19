Ryan Melsert Recognized as Innovator of the Year in Waste360’s 2022 “40 Under 40” Awards

Reno, Nev., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB:ABML), an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, is pleased to announce that CEO and CTO Ryan Melsert has been chosen as one of Waste360’s 40 Under 40 Award winners for 2022, and additionally recognized as the singular winner of the Waste360 2022 Innovator Award.

“It is an honor to be selected as one of Waste360’s 40 under 40, and specifically to be chosen for the Innovator Award of 2022 for our work within the battery recycling industry,” shared American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. “We are in unprecedented times as we simultaneously work to address the challenges of increasing security of supply, reducing cost of supply, and mitigating the environmental footprint of supply within the battery metals space. I look forward to continuing to address these global challenges with this community.”

Waste360’s 40 under 40 program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling, and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. Waste360’s series of in-depth conversations highlighting the winners’ lives and careers will be published at a later date. A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The Waste360 Innovator Award recognizes innovators and forward thinkers who often use technology to better the industry.

Melsert has dedicated over twenty years of expertise to the design of first-of-kind sustainable solutions addressing the challenges of recycling battery metals, most recently, as Chief Technology Officer and now as Chief Executive Officer of ABTC. Under his leadership and supporting Melsert’s further demonstration of his battery recycling technology, ABTC has commenced construction on a pre-commercial lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Nevada, has won BASF’s global Battery Recycling Circularity Challenge, and received a contract award from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium and the U.S. Department of Energy in partnership with USCAR (the collaborative technology company of Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis).



For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About Ryan Melsert

Ryan Melsert brings twenty years of multidisciplinary expertise to his positions as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Company. Melsert previously served as R&D Manager for Tesla’s Gigafactory Battery Materials Processing group. He founded and led a cross-functional team of mechanical and chemical engineers who implemented first principles design to develop novel first-of-kind systems for the extraction, purification, and synthesis of precursor and active battery materials. This development scope included the fundamental conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic and process modeling, design and fabrication of bench-scale prototypes, construction and operation of integrated pilot systems, and implementation of commercial scale systems for the processing of battery materials. Other roles include R&D Manager (Advanced Energy & Transportation Technologies) for Southern Research and Energy Systems Consultant for the Advanced Technology Development Center in Atlanta Georgia. He has a variety of publications and patents in his name, and in previous positions has won several Department of Energy grants and innovation competitions.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

