Global Crypto Asset Management Market Size & Share Will Grow at 24.6% CAGR by 2028 to Hit USD 2.4 Billion, Rising Cryptocurrency Investment and Adoption Boost the Market: Says Facts & Factors

Crypto Asset Management Market By Market Type (Solution and Services), By Solution (Custodian Solution, Tokenization Solutions, Transfer & Remittance Solutions, Trading Solutions and Wallet Management), By Operating System (iOS, Android and Others), By Application (Web-Based and Mobile), By End User (Individual and Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Institutions, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028
“The latest research shows that the demand for global Crypto Asset Management Market size & share was valued at around USD 0.52 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.4 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.6% during the forecast period 2021- 2028.”
Crypto Asset Management market research report is specialized and in-depth research that focuses on leading industry segments, primary and secondary drivers, market share, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)
What is Crypto Asset Management? How big is the Crypto Asset Management Market?
- Crypto Asset Management Market Coverage & Overview:
People are investing more in secondary assets like digital currencies, the crypto market in the last few years. It is because of the gaining popularity of crypto-asset across the globe and high return in a short period of time. Multiple choices of investment and easy entry and exit attract investors more in digital currency due to the multiple availabilities of the trading platforms. Crypto assets are centralized and investors apply their own rule of trading and making profits. The increase in cryptocurrency users throughout the world belong to the rise in digital processing of transactions without government taxes, the rapid increase in the number of blockchain technology. As the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and may affect the overall portfolio of investors positively or negatively, crypto asset management is an important consideration.
Due to the high penetration of smartphone users and internet availability, crypto asset management is accessible via multiple devices like smartphones, laptops, or desktops and on various operating systems such as iOS, Android, and others like Mac OS, Windows having the same user login details. This will help users to access digital currency and manage their own portfolio if one system may fail.
Major Market Players
- Kryptographe
- Gemini
- Coinbase
- Altpocket
- ICONOMI
- Crypto Finance
- Vo1t
- BitGo
- Xapo
- Koine Finance
- Ledger
- Amberdata
- CoinTracker Tradeium
- Metaco SA
- WazirX
- Opus labs
- Bakkt
- Blox
- Groww
- Huobi
- Binance
- Koinly
- Mintfort
- Coinstats
- Anchorage
- itBit
- OctaFX
- Upstox
Crypto Asset Management Market: COVID-19 Impact
The recent COVID-19 outbreak and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors all over the world. The Crypto Asset Management Market is no exemption to that. It has benefited the worldwide Crypto Asset Management sector. In addition to the cryptocurrency market, the outbreak has had an impact on other aspects of crypto asset management and the cryptocurrency market. According to Crypto exchange, mining equipment makers in China have halted the production of their products. The limits and issues associated with the economic slowdown have resulted in the sale of crypto asset management tokens without any capital, and several initial coin offerings (ICOs) have been postponed.
More importantly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of banking organizations are rapidly implementing cloud computing services, with government approval, in order to secure scalable, adaptable, usable, and agile IT operations, allowing them to be the most impactful in cryptography services.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Crypto Asset Management market and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Crypto Asset Management market forward?
- What are the Crypto Asset Management Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Crypto Asset Management Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Crypto Asset Management market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028
- Market Dynamics – Top Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Solution, Operating System, Application, End User, Industry Verticals, and Region
- Competitive Landscape – Leading Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Growth Factors
- Raising investment and acceptance in cryptocurrency
Crypto asset management tracks the record of each cryptocurrency from minute wise to year wise. With the help of this, the system provides a decisive view of suitable crypto and the performance of the most liquid, secure, and investable crypto assets. This will drive the demand of the crypto asset management market.
- Increasing digitalization in the big companies and financial organizations
Furthermore, applications and web-based platforms of services provide users with ease of access by just enabling internet connection. Also, once the user makes trading in the desired price and sets orders, it will automatically trade-in without internet connectivity. This is a must-have facility provided by crypto asset management.
Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 0.52 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2028
|USD 2.4 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|24.6% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2028
|Key Market Players
|Kryptographe, Gemini, Coinbase, Altpocket, ICONOMI, Crypto Finance, Vo1t, BitGo, Xapo, Koine Finance, and Others
|Key Segment
|By Type, Solution, Operating System, Application, End User, Industry Verticals, and Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Crypto Asset Management Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global crypto asset management market is segmented into type, solution, operating system,end-user, and industry verticals.
The type segment is categorized into solution and services. Custodian solution, tokenization solutions, transfer & remittance solutions, trading solutions, and wallet management are the type of solution. Additionally, the operating system is classified into iOS, Android, and others. The application segment is categorized into web-based and mobile platforms. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into individual and enterprise. BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, institutions, healthcare, travel, and hospitality among others are the various industry verticals that use crypto asset management.
Regional Analysis:
- North America will dominate the regional market in terms of revenue share from 2021 to 2028
The crypto asset management market in North America is the most lucrative in terms of revenue generation. North America holds the largest global market share. Due to the huge presence of several prominent market players providing crypto asset management solutions, increased research and development activities, stable economic conditions in the North American region, the market demand has grown over the past few decades. Also contributing to market expansion will be the presence of local crypto asset management players, as well as big industry players, in the region.
The global crypto asset management market is segmented as follows:
The global crypto asset management market is segmented as follows:
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Type
- Solution
- Services
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Solution
- Custodian Solution
- Tokenization Solutions
- Transfer & Remittance Solutions
- Trading Solutions
- Wallet Management
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - Operating System
- iOS
- Android
- Others
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Application
- Web-Based
- Mobile
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By End-User
- Individual
- Enterprise
Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail & E-commerce
- Media & Entertainment
- Institutions
- Healthcare
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
Key Insights from Primary Research
- According to an in-depth analysis shared by our research team, the crypto asset management market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 24.6% from 2021 to 2028.
- As per our primary research, it was stated that the crypto asset management market was valued at around USD 0.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 2.4 Billion by 2028.
- Based on Geography, North America Dominated the crypto asset management market during the forecast period 2021-2028.
