Global Crypto Asset Management Market Size & Share Will Grow at 24.6% CAGR by 2028 to Hit USD 2.4 Billion, Rising Cryptocurrency Investment and Adoption Boost the Market: Says Facts & Factors

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Crypto Asset Management Market size & share was valued at around USD 0.52 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.4 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.6% during the forecast period 2021- 2028.”

People are investing more in secondary assets like digital currencies, the crypto market in the last few years. It is because of the gaining popularity of crypto-asset across the globe and high return in a short period of time. Multiple choices of investment and easy entry and exit attract investors more in digital currency due to the multiple availabilities of the trading platforms. Crypto assets are centralized and investors apply their own rule of trading and making profits. The increase in cryptocurrency users throughout the world belong to the rise in digital processing of transactions without government taxes, the rapid increase in the number of blockchain technology. As the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and may affect the overall portfolio of investors positively or negatively, crypto asset management is an important consideration.

Due to the high penetration of smartphone users and internet availability, crypto asset management is accessible via multiple devices like smartphones, laptops, or desktops and on various operating systems such as iOS, Android, and others like Mac OS, Windows having the same user login details. This will help users to access digital currency and manage their own portfolio if one system may fail.

Major Market Players

Kryptographe

Gemini

Coinbase

Altpocket

ICONOMI

Crypto Finance

Vo1t

BitGo

Xapo

Koine Finance

Ledger

Amberdata

CoinTracker Tradeium

Metaco SA

WazirX

Opus labs

Bakkt

Blox

Groww

Huobi

Binance

Koinly

Mintfort

Coinstats

Anchorage

itBit

OctaFX

Upstox

Crypto Asset Management Market: COVID-19 Impact

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors all over the world. The Crypto Asset Management Market is no exemption to that. It has benefited the worldwide Crypto Asset Management sector. In addition to the cryptocurrency market, the outbreak has had an impact on other aspects of crypto asset management and the cryptocurrency market. According to Crypto exchange, mining equipment makers in China have halted the production of their products. The limits and issues associated with the economic slowdown have resulted in the sale of crypto asset management tokens without any capital, and several initial coin offerings (ICOs) have been postponed.

More importantly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of banking organizations are rapidly implementing cloud computing services, with government approval, in order to secure scalable, adaptable, usable, and agile IT operations, allowing them to be the most impactful in cryptography services.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Growth Factors

Raising investment and acceptance in cryptocurrency

Crypto asset management tracks the record of each cryptocurrency from minute wise to year wise. With the help of this, the system provides a decisive view of suitable crypto and the performance of the most liquid, secure, and investable crypto assets. This will drive the demand of the crypto asset management market.

Increasing digitalization in the big companies and financial organizations

Furthermore, applications and web-based platforms of services provide users with ease of access by just enabling internet connection. Also, once the user makes trading in the desired price and sets orders, it will automatically trade-in without internet connectivity. This is a must-have facility provided by crypto asset management.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 0.52 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Kryptographe, Gemini, Coinbase, Altpocket, ICONOMI, Crypto Finance, Vo1t, BitGo, Xapo, Koine Finance, and Others Key Segment By Type, Solution, Operating System, Application, End User, Industry Verticals, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Crypto Asset Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global crypto asset management market is segmented into type, solution, operating system,end-user, and industry verticals.

The type segment is categorized into solution and services. Custodian solution, tokenization solutions, transfer & remittance solutions, trading solutions, and wallet management are the type of solution. Additionally, the operating system is classified into iOS, Android, and others. The application segment is categorized into web-based and mobile platforms. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into individual and enterprise. BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, institutions, healthcare, travel, and hospitality among others are the various industry verticals that use crypto asset management.

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the regional market in terms of revenue share from 2021 to 2028

The crypto asset management market in North America is the most lucrative in terms of revenue generation. North America holds the largest global market share. Due to the huge presence of several prominent market players providing crypto asset management solutions, increased research and development activities, stable economic conditions in the North American region, the market demand has grown over the past few decades. Also contributing to market expansion will be the presence of local crypto asset management players, as well as big industry players, in the region.

Browse the full “Crypto Asset Management Market By Market Type (Solution and Services), By Solution (Custodian Solution, Tokenization Solutions, Transfer & Remittance Solutions, Trading Solutions and Wallet Management), By Operating System (iOS, Android and Others), By Application (Web-Based and Mobile), By End User (Individual and Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Institutions, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/crypto-asset-management-market

The global crypto asset management market is segmented as follows:

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Type

Solution

Services

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Solution

Custodian Solution

Tokenization Solutions

Transfer & Remittance Solutions

Trading Solutions

Wallet Management

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Application

Web-Based

Mobile

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By End-User

Individual

Enterprise

Global Crypto Asset Management Market - By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Institutions

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to an in-depth analysis shared by our research team, the crypto asset management market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 24.6% from 2021 to 2028.

As per our primary research, it was stated that the crypto asset management market was valued at around USD 0.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 2.4 Billion by 2028.

Based on Geography, North America Dominated the crypto asset management market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

