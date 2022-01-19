(NTRA) Did You Lose Money on Your Natera Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NTRA).



On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Natera's tests for DiGeorge syndrome. The report states, "The analysis showed that positive results on those tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time."

Then, on January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability ("CfA") filed a complaint letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), alleging that Natera misled investors by, among other things, failing to disclose the prevalence of false positives from four of the five disorders screened by Panorama. The Campaign for Accountability complaint letter also alleged that the Company issued false and misleading statements about the accuracy of Panorama. The CfA website also highlights that Natera's Chief Operating Officer sold approximately 10,800 shares of Natera stock valued at more than $800,000 in the weeks leading up to the publication, which may indicate he knew the story would hurt the Company's share price in potential violation of insider trading laws.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Natera shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

