Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Grows Mississippi Market

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, today announced it has signed two additional franchise agreements in the Mississippi market. These two new agreements bring the total of new franchise and development agreements signed by Pokemoto to 27 since November 2021. These 27 agreements, once opened, along with already opening 6 new Pokemoto locations since the chain was acquired in May 2021, represents a Pokemoto division growth rate of over 250%. In this same timeframe, Muscle Maker, Inc also signed a 40-unit Muscle Maker Grill restaurant development agreement in Saudi Arabia fueling the company’s international pipeline.

The two new Mississippi franchise agreements will be located in the Jackson, Mississippi market. The Pokemoto real estate team will focus its efforts on densely populated trade areas with a large presence of Millennials and Gen-Zs. The two Jackson locations will complement the upcoming Oxford, Mississippi location in growing brand awareness in the state of Mississippi. The Oxford Pokemoto is currently under construction with plans to open this spring and will serve a market with a heavy collegiate presence from the University of Mississippi and Northwestern Community College. Pokemoto boasts university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University, Northern Virginia Community College and Franklin Pierce University.

Last week the company made an announcement that it is bolstering its internal infrastructure by bulking up its franchise sales and training departments to support its expansion strategy. Since its acquisition, the company has made numerous announcements emphasizing its growth-oriented vision through franchising and opening new corporate locations. Pokemoto’s low cost of entry, ease of operations, exclusive territory options and multi-unit discounts make the brand an attractive opportunity for prospective franchisees.

“Company growth through franchising and strategic corporately owned store expansion is what we’re striving to do, and now we’re at 27 newly signed Pokemoto agreements, a 40-unit development agreement for Muscle Maker Grill restaurants and multiple corporate locations under construction or planning stages,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Our recent additions of seasoned franchise sales and training teams have added more fire power to our company infrastructure allowing us to fuel our expansion plans. The new hires in addition to partnerships with franchise brokers such as Franserve, lead generation agencies and participation in multiple franchising trade shows allows us to pull multiple levers in unison to power our growth strategy.”

Pokemoto currently has locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia with locations coming soon in New York, Mississippi and Florida.

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia with future franchise locations coming soon in New York and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, Ahi tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto, Superfit Foods, Healthy Joe’s and multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe’s, MMG Smoothies, Mr. Tea’s House of Boba, Gourmet Sandwich Co and Salad Vibes. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc, visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on Superfit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

