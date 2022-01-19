Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC), Cepton Technologies Partner in Upcoming Lidar SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “LiDAR Supercharges Vehicle Vision and the Transportation Transformation,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/TuFT8

It won’t be long before autonomous driving will be a standard feature on cars. The next generation of automobiles will redefine the driving experience, and investors can participate in the transportation transformation in a variety of ways, including the upcoming public listing of a leading LiDAR company, Cepton Technologies, which aims to go public early this year in a SPAC merger with Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

Cepton was chosen by General Motors Company (GM) as its sole-source provider of lidars for the period 2023–2027, with installation of Cepton-based lidar sensors in as many as nine different models. Cepton is also in various levels of engagement with all top-10 automotive OEMs

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

GCAC is a Delaware blank-check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. GCAC is led by its co-CEOs, Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos.

For more information about the company, visit www.GCACorp.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GCAC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GCAC

