ATA Creativity Global Announces Opening of Shuren-ACG Arts Center

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced the opening of its Shuren-ACG Arts Center (the “Arts Center”), which was jointly founded by ACG and Beijing Shuren-Ribet Private School (“Shuren Ribet”). The Arts Center officially opened its doors in September 2021.



The Shuren-ACG Arts Center provides course offerings in domestic high school academic subjects and creative arts, which are delivered by veteran teachers specializing in the particular academic subject areas and art teachers experienced with domestic art examinations and portfolio training programs. Courses provided at the Arts Center include core art skills courses, international art creativity courses, art history lessons, and artist and artistic schools’ appreciation, among others. The Arts Center offers customized curriculums for students that enable them to meet the necessary academic and extracurricular requirements for applying to the top art institutions in China, including The Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University, Central Academy of Fine Arts and other prestigious art schools that organize their own college entrance arts exams. Students may also opt to apply to top art universities in Europe.

The Arts Center’s offerings serve as a bridge for those families whose children are not eligible to attend public high school in Beijing but are interested in pursuing a creative arts education. According to the seventh nationwide population census report in 2021, there are approximately 8 million non-Beijing hukou (household origin) residents living in Beijing.

The Arts Center has designed a Sino-German dual-track art curriculum, which would enable students enrolled in this study track to receive 2½ years of high school education at the Arts Center in Beijing and then have the opportunity to study abroad in Germany for an additional 1½ years. Alternatively, students may opt to receive 3 years of high school education at the Arts Center in Beijing, and then study abroad in Germany for an additional year. After students complete these courses, the Arts Center will assist eligible students through the application process for public and private arts colleges in Germany.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We are excited to have opened the Shuren-ACG Arts Center, which we believe provides a flexible option for the underserved population of non-Beijing hukou resident students to receive a high school education in Beijing. ACG is pleased to be working closely with a leading education provider Shuren Ribet Private School, on providing a unique educational experience for our students. The Sino-German dual-track art curriculum is an educational model that we believe can serve as a reference for developing additional curricula for students who may wish to pursue overseas art studies in other countries, providing students with more language and cultural study options. In establishing the Arts Center, ACG aims to combine its years of experience and resources in international art education development and delivery with Shuren Ribet’s well-established full-time academic curriculum and management experience to create a viable and realistic path for students to be eligible to apply for top-tier arts schools in China and Germany.”

Mr. Ma continued, “ACG closely monitors education policies and looks to find ways in which we may help to provide valuable creative education experiences and encourage students to nurture their creative talents. Thus far, we have received positive feedback from both students and parents, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Shuren Ribet in the future, potentially introducing additional course offerings that meet the needs of local students.”

About Beijing Shuren-Ribet Private School

Beijing Shuren-Ribet Private School was established in 1993 and is one of the earliest private primary and secondary schools in Beijing with a history of 29 years. The school is located in Songzhuang Painter Village, Tongzhou District, the center of Beijing's art and creative industries. It has a garden-style campus covering an area of ​​57,000 square meters. On December 25, 2020, in the "2020 China International School Competitiveness Ranking" list released by Jinglingxin International, the school won the national ranking of 299 in the United States and 282 in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit: http://www.shuren.org/.

