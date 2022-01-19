mPhase Names Energy Industry Veteran Isida Tushe as General Counsel

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower EV+ (electric vehicle) charging network and consumer engagement platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of energy industry veteran Isida Tushe as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She brings extensive domestic and international experience gained supporting the legal and business activities of a diverse mix of energy-related companies.



Most recently, Isida was part of the leadership team and served as the General Counsel of FFP New Hydro LLC, a leading developer of low-impact hydroelectric energy generation and storage in the United States. She previously led numerous financing, acquisition and project development transactions as VP and Senior Counsel at Pine Gate Renewables, LLC, a leading renewable energy company focused on project development and strategic financing of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. Similarly, she simultaneously held the roles of VP Project Finance and Counsel at Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., a global leader in the design, manufacture, and operation of fuel cell technology. She also held similar roles at a private equity investment partner focused on traditional energy and worked with Celtic Bank’s renewable energy group. Isida has experience covering a wide range of business functions, including M&A, project finance and development, facility and real estate agreements, regulatory compliance, and other senior level functions.

“As we assessed the growing number of projects we have in store for 2022, adding in-house counsel became a real priority,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Isida has both legal and business experience at renewable and green energy companies, so she brings a wealth of knowledge from complementary industries to our goal of becoming a recognized leader in the EV charging space. Her extensive experience will help us considerably as we work to complete projects on a faster timeline.”

“I am excited to join mPhase and this incredible team right at the beginning of the company’s growth curve,” said new Chief Counsel Isida Tushe. “I have a real affinity for energy-related companies that are working toward greener solutions, so I was particularly drawn to the role that mPhase could play in helping achieve a more rapid adoption of EV. There is a great deal of crossover in the green energy fields in terms of legal and business requirements, so I look forward to applying my experience to the diverse set of projects in the mPhase pipeline.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model, supplemented by an ESG-compliant Marketplace that incentives eco-friendly actions. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com; and at www.mpower.co. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

