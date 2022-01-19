Sipp Industries Announces New Nano Emulsion Products Made by Calypso Extracts

COSTA MESA, CA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, will be exclusively providing all the hardware, packaging and containers for various nano emulsion products under the Calypso Extracts (“Calypso”) brand.

Earlier this month, Sipp Industries announced a minority ownership interest in Calypso Extracts. Under the terms of the agreement, Sipp Industries will support the growth of Calypso brand by providing raw materials for products as it expands through Oklahoma and other legal cannabis markets.

Calypso’s initial launch includes three innovative nano emulsion products: White Lightning Syringes, Thunder Drops, and Fire Water Shots.

White Lightning Syringes is a flavorless water-soluble nano emulsion will be offered in 100mg/ml and 300 mg/ml syringes allowing the consumers to choose their preferred dosage.

Thunder Drops is a water-soluble flavor enhancer that can be dosed and added to any beverage of choice. Flavors are available in Cherry, Orange, Grape, Berry and Lemon Lime, which will be offered in 50mg, 100mg and 250mg sizes.

Fire Water Shots is a health designed cannabis beverage that provides a quick onset to start or end a day. The product is made with THC, CBN, CBD, Delta 8 and other cannabinoids to ensure the perfect full spectrum experience and will be offered in 100mg, 250mg, 500mg sizes.

There are numerous dispensaries eagerly waiting for the launch of these products. They will be sold through Argent Cannabis, which is one of the largest cannabis distributors in Oklahoma, as well as through the companies’ sales team. The products are anticipated to be manufactured and shipped by the beginning of next month.

“We are excited to participate in Calypso’s first product launch of 2022,” stated Nick Pelletiere, Chief Executive Officer. “There are many other exiting products in the works, and we are poised to support their launches and growth plans.”

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

About Calypso Extracts

Calypso Extracts is an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of hemp and cannabis products based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Using our unique proprietary nano emulsified process, we render all of our products with higher bioavailability than any of our competitors. We do it for one reason, and that’s to provide the people of Oklahoma with the highest quality products at the best prices. Each of our products are handcrafted and formulated for your specific experience and medical needs. From our ingredients to our processes, we strive to consistently be a cut above the rest.

About Argent Cannabis

Argent Cannabis distributes the best brands in Oklahoma. With over 1,000 SKUs available in-store and online. We are your one-stop-shop for anything and everything cannabis. Shop our menu on Leaflink or visit www.argentcannabis.com .

