Phillips Edison & Company Issues Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Class B Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V102

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (1) Return of

Capital

(Nontaxable

Distribution) Section 199A

Distributions 12/31/2020 1/12/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 1/15/2021 2/1/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 2/15/2021 3/1/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 3/19/2021 4/1/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 4/19/2021 5/3/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 5/17/2021 6/1/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779 6/15/2021 7/1/2021 0.028333 0.017779 0.005425 0.001964 0.005129 0.017779

Class B Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V300

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (1) Return of

Capital

(Nontaxable

Distribution) Section 199A

Distributions 7/15/2021 8/2/2021 0.085000 0.053336 0.016276 0.005894 0.015388 0.053336 8/16/2021 9/1/2021 0.085000 0.053336 0.016276 0.005894 0.015388 0.053336 9/15/2021 10/1/2021 0.085000 0.053336 0.016276 0.005894 0.015388 0.053336 10/15/2021 11/1/2021 0.090000 0.056474 0.017234 0.006240 0.016292 0.056474 11/15/2021 12/1/2021 0.090000 0.056474 0.017234 0.006240 0.016292 0.056474

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record

Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (1) Return of

Capital

(Nontaxable

Distribution) Section 199A

Distributions 8/16/2021 9/1/2021 0.085000 0.053336 0.016276 0.005894 0.015388 0.053336 9/15/2021 10/1/2021 0.085000 0.053336 0.016276 0.005894 0.015388 0.053336 10/15/2021 11/1/2021 0.090000 0.056474 0.017234 0.006240 0.016292 0.056474 11/15/2021 12/1/2021 0.090000 0.056474 0.017234 0.006240 0.016292 0.056474

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2021, PECO manages 289 shopping centers, including 268 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 30.7 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

