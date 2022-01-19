Concierge Technologies Announces Product Promotion With Prime Video

Original Sprout Promotes Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release with Prime Video

SAN CLEMENTE, California, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, is collaborating with Prime Video and their recently released motion picture Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Original Sprout customers are being invited to enter a Surprise & Delight Sweepstakes via Original Sprout’s social platforms, now through January 20, where lucky winners will receive a Hotel Transylvania Prize Pack, along with Original Sprout product.

“What better way to kick off the new year than to collaborate with Prime Video on the release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania? We are big fans of this movie franchise, and excited to play a part in this newest release,” said Michael Ambacher, general manager of Original Sprout, which offers a complete line of safe, effective, dermatologist-tested, 100% vegan hair and body products for the entire family.

“We are always looking for innovative and fun ways to reward our loyal customers and believe this release is a great fit for our brand and audience. The theme, ‘Start 2022 with a Transformed New Look,’ was the ideal message to start the new year,” Ambacher added.

Details for the Original Sprout Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Sweepstakes will be announced and updated on the Original Sprout website www.originalsprout.com and through social media outlets, encouraging their customers to engage with the chance to win the Prime Video Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Prize Packs.

Fusion Promotional Marketing helped secure and execute the partnership for Original Sprout, working in conjunction with Allied Global Marketing and Prime Video.

About Original Sprout

Original Sprout, founded in 2003, offers a complete line of hair and skin care products, including their Classic line, Tahitian Collection and the Worry-Free selection, all formulated and packaged in San Clemente, CA USA. All products are completely non-toxic, 100% vegan & cruelty free, gluten & dairy free, have no petroleum oils, parabens or phytoestrogens, dioxanes, harmful sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde & propylene glycol. Free of clove (eye numbing agent), soy, strawberry & peanut. The luxury Tahitian Collection products perform at salon quality level, the Classics are blended especially for babies and toddlers, while the Worry-Free selection is the perfect combination of cost savings and performance sought after by our Gen-Z clientele; all without the worry of harmful ingredients. Original Sprout products can be found online world-wide, or on the shelf at many retailers, including Wholefoods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Lassens, Mothers Market & Kitchen, specialty salons including Pigtails and Crewcuts, Regis Salons, CoolCuts4Kids, Disneyland and Disneyworld resorts, and Costco.com. Internationally, products can be found throughout the U.K, the E.U., Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, Africa, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Original Sprout is a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., the U.K., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films including Cinderella, Emmy Award-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, limited series The Underground Railroad, and the films Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank; and the smash hits Coming 2 America, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, and My Spy, as well as Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Golden Globe-winner Small Axe, Academy Award-winner Sound of Metal, Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Academy Award-nominees One Night in Miami... and Time. Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.

Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.

