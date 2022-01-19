Quantum Computing Inc. Introduces Quantum Consulting and Four-Phase Framework for Achieving Business Value

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in unleashing the power of quantum computing for non-quantum experts, today announced its consulting practice, QCI Qonsulting , and Path2Quantum (P2Q), a four-phase framework that organizations can use to explore, measure, and strategically plan their quantum computing adoption. The company also announced its first Qonsulting customer, employee staffing company Quad M Solutions, Inc. (Quad M) (OTC: MMMM). QCI will deliver quantum-ready solutions to Quad M for optimization of its health insurance underwriting services.



QCI Qonsulting engagements leverage proven expertise in vendor-neutral quantum software and algorithms, as well as the company’s ready-to-run quantum software, Qatalyst™ . QCI believes that Qonsulting will empower organizations to chart a comprehensive strategic path to quantum, while dramatically de-risking time and investment in early quantum exploration.

Investment in quantum technologies will grow from $412 million in 2020 to $8.6 billion by 2027, according to research firm IDC . Organizations that get started now will have a significant competitive advantage over those that continue to wait until quantum computing is a proven technology. However, the complexity of quantum hardware and software development are forcing organizations to invest significantly in elite quantum expertise just to explore quantum-possible use cases for their potential business value.

QCI’s Qonsulting and Qatalyst offer a simpler, more efficient choice by providing organizations with a straightforward path to explore a wide array of quantum options across diverse QPUs with no need for expensive quantum development. They benefit from a comprehensive and accelerated quantum exploration with a much lower associated investment and risk.

“While some vendors are focused on selling expensive QPU access or complex quantum programming, we’re offering the framework, expertise, and ready-to-run software needed to make quantum accessible and available to today's subject matter experts, enabling them to freely explore its potential value,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “Qonsulting leverages our team’s diverse expertise in quantum systems and software to overcome business challenges. We look forward to working with a wide range of organizations to explore their best path to quantum, free of vendor lock-in and expensive software investment.”

“Consulting firms are already exploring the best path to business value using our Qatalyst technology and software in sectors such as wind energy, banking, healthcare and oil and gas. Based on those successes, we know Qonsulting addresses a much-needed challenge in the marketplace,” added Liscouski.

Qonsulting provides ready-to-respond experts focused on identifying the best possible path to quantum computing adoption for solving practical and often critical use cases. The QCI team brings unique expertise across all QPUs and CPUs to transform problems into quantum-ready problems. QCI’s advanced skill set also includes deep optimization, community detection, and machine learning, as well as experience developing market-leading quantum innovations.

Qonsulting also features Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software, providing business users with straightforward access to quantum computing. Business subject matter experts learn to easily model, submit, and solve their problems on quantum-ready and quantum systems, with no quantum expertise required.

Primary to Qonsulting is the commitment to chart and execute a practical and successful pathway to quantum. QCI’s P2Q framework defines four flexible phases in the journey to initial and ongoing quantum value. Each phase builds on the exploration and lessons learned from the previous phase. This results in organizations defining a comprehensive and strategic plan for quantum computing adoption. Companies may start at different points based on their needs and readiness. The framework is outlined briefly below:

Phase I: Identify expectations, evaluate quantum-possible use cases/problems/applications and prioritize quantum-possible opportunities.

Phase II: Explore quantum hardware and software options, define best infrastructure to test and measure for specific quantum-possible problems.

Explore quantum hardware and software options, define best infrastructure to test and measure for specific quantum-possible problems. Phase III: Test quantum problems and infrastructures across diverse configurations, from quantum-ready classical to hybrid to pure quantum, tune problems, measure potential. Identify the best possible strategic phases to move forward with quantum, including target infrastructures, timing for each phase as QPUs advance, and expected results at each stage.

Phase IV: Begin initial processing based on the Phase III plan. Test, refine and continue to advance, as clients identify the next quantum-possible opportunities in the successive Phase I.

To learn more about QCI’s Qonsulting offering and P2Q framework, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com/qonsulting/

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

