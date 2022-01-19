AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a corporate presentation, followed by a moderated interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

