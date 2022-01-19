Third North Carolina Hospital System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Coastal Medical Center Chooses Automated Coding Analysis for

Inpatient and Outpatient Care to Improve Revenue Performance

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with an Epic EHR-based regional medical center located in Eastern North Carolina. The nearly 700-bed medical center will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“Providers understand the need to proactively address coding accuracy on all claims prior to billing, and we’re excited to have another North Carolina-based healthcare organization select eValuator to help them achieve this goal,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Accurate coding helps optimize financial performance, ensuring that providers have the financial resources they need at this critical time.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improve financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.