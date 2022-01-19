COMPETITIVE SOCIAL VENTURES GAINS PRO PICKLEBALL INVESTORS AND BRAND AMBASSADORS FOR PICKLE & SOCIAL

Atlanta, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) proudly announced its newly formed partnerships with top pickleball pros in the sport. The following top-ranked pickleball players recently join the ranks as Pickle & Social brand investors and part of the CSV family while further promoting the new venues.

Matt Wright was a former tennis star at the University of Michigan before he discovered the sport of pickleball. He picked up the game in 2016 and has been hooked & competing at the highest levels ever since. Wright is currently ranked as the #1 Mixed Doubles player and #2 Men’s Double player in the world and has a long list of accolades which include being a multi-time National and US Open Champion. Off the court, Wright serves as a corporate business attorney in his hometown of Wichita, Kanas.

“Having witnessed first-hand the rapid growth of pickleball and the way it brings people together, I believe Pickle & Social has all the ingredients for a unique, memorable and fun experience for both family & friends alike,” Wright stated. Wright chose to partner with CSV because of “the management team’s experience and history of success, along with the opportunity to partner with some of my closest friends, made this an easy decision to make,” stated Wright.

Pickle & Social has also partnered up with world ranked pickleball player Lucy Kovalova. Kovalova and Wright are not only top players in the sport, but also play as partners in the Mixed Doubles division. In their first tournament playing together (US Open 2016), these two won the Mixed Doubles division (19+). By doing so, it empowered them with the confidence they still play with today, leading them to compete at the highest level.

Lucy Kovalova is world ranked as #1 in the Mixed Doubles division and #2 in the Women’s Doubles division. Similar to Wright, Kovalova was a member of the Junior National tennis for Slovakia before she came to the United States to play tennis for Wichita State. She made the switch to pickleball six years ago and has held a top ranking in the sport ever since. Her current accolades are as follows: 2019 US Open Champion,2018 USA National Champion– Triple Crown Winner, 2018 Tournament of Champions Gold Medalist, four (4) time USA National Champion, two (2) time Tournament of Champions Gold Medalist, and nine (9) time Medalist at the US Open Championships. In her professional life, she teaches pickleball and tennis at a country club in Wichita, Kansas. "When I started playing pickleball six years ago, I could not have envisioned or imagined where the sport would be today,” stated Kovalova. “Pickle & Social will bring everything that is great about the sport into one festive, fun and, yes, ‘social’ environment."

The next Pickle & Social investor & brand ambassador that we are proud to announce partnership with is a top ranked national tennis player in India, who transitioned into pickleball with great success, Altaf Merchant. Merchant won two National Championships in India and played Division I tennis at Southern Illinois University, as well as represented India in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. Merchant currently holds five (5) US Open Pickleball Championships medals and one (1) silver medal in the National Championships. On top of being a leader in two sports, in Merchant’s professional life, he holds two titles, one as Senior Vice President of Investments, and the other as Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services. For the past two years Merchant has been the oldest ranked player in the Top 20 in Men’s Doubles and professionally has also been a President’s Club Financial Advisor.

“When I evaluate investments, I focus on the people inside the building and not the building…” stated Merchant. “The management team at CSV was a home run for me. Getting to invest with some of my closest friends was the icing on the cake.”

The last Pickle & Social partnership CSV is proud to announce is with Todd Robertson. Robertson is also a decorated pickleball athlete. He has most recently won silver in the APP World Pickleball Open in the Senior Pro Men’s Double division. On top of that, Robertson has also won multiple gold medals throughout his pickleball career thus far. Robertson is also a IPTPA Teaching Pro. One of the major techniques he focuses on when teaching other pickleball professionals is the importance of shot selection. Robertson is also on Team Selkirk, and a sponsored player for Team Jigsaw. “I am beyond excited to be involved in Pickle & Social! Forming a partnership with your three good friends and getting to know the management team at CSV made this an easy decision for me,” stated Robertson.

Dave Weinbach “The Badger,” Pickle & Social’s original brand ambassador , has generated overwhelming support for the concept from the pickleball community resulting in many new partnerships, driven by his passion for the sport and his confidence in the Pickle & Social concept.

The first Pickle & Social location is slated to open this fall in Atlanta and early in 2023 for second venue. There are 5 sites in discussion from Florida to Arizona. To learn about investment opportunities with CSV, visit www.cosoventures.com .

Photo Credits: Steve Taylor, official photographer of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

“CSV could not be prouder to have these iconic players join our organization as we embark on massive growth with all three distinct brands of Pickle & Social, Roaring Social and Fairway Social. This is certainly a testament of our hard work, design, and team of professionals we have in place imbedded with a deep culture of fantastic leaders,” said Joe Reardon, General Partner.

“We just appreciate this great group of players seeing our vision and the first-class facilities we are developing in unique communities. CSV is in a hyper growth mode and excited to deliver exceptional service and memorable moments to our guests and stakeholders,” said Reardon.

“We are excited to have this iconic group of players and investors join CSV in this journey,” said Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV.

About Pickle & Social

Pickle & Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as “The Yard,” featuring a stage for live music and curated food & beverage options. “The Yard” will be a perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition and ideal for league play, pickleball and table tennis tournaments & clinics, private & corporate events, parties, family outings, fundraisers and more. Learn more about Pickle & Social here .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Two inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently being developed and expected to open in 2022. CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong expiration differentiation for competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

