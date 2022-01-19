Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls Celebrates a Banner Year of Over One Billion Dollars in Sales and More Than Four Thousand Transactions for 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest real estate firm, announced today a record year for 2021, with over $1,000,000,000 in sales and more than 4,000 transactions.

Texas-based Keller Williams Realty International is the world's largest real estate technology franchise. It has more than 1,070 offices and 190,000 associates. The company is number one in agent count, units sold, and sales volume for the United States.

Since 1993, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls was founded in 2012 by the Ratchford family with four agents and is still family-owned and independently operated with 310 agents. It remains the largest real estate company ever in the history of South Dakota, ranked 52 in the Franchise, and number one in transactions for the five-state region.

"It's an honor to support our clients through the home buying and selling process. Our agents operate on the belief that they must do more for their client than the client can do for themselves, and ultimately, the client has a happier life with the outcome of their transaction. I believe this is a testament to our agents' success and is reflected in our record. We look forward in continuing to support this wonderful community," said Tony Ratchford, Co-founder and Responsible Broker. "It's humbling to see how well our agents have treated their clients."

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls core mission and belief system is grounded in the principles of God first, Family second, and Business third. Actions of doing what they say, finishing what they started, and treating everyone with respect continue to be their driving force. They are grateful to the community for their continued support, friendship and helping them reach this remarkable achievement.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls is the largest locally-owned and independently operated real estate firm in South Dakota. As part of the international Keller Williams Realty family, the leading real estate company in North America, they are the world front-runner in real estate technology, training and services. Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls, founded by the Ratchford family, has helped nearly 28,000 buyers and sellers with their home buying and selling needs over the past nine years. In 2021 alone, they completed 4,000 transactions and over one billion dollars in gross sales.

To learn more about Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls or to engage a highly trained agent to help you maximize your opportunities, save you time, and give you peace of mind knowing you are doing the right thing at the right time, please visit https://www.kwrsf.com. Follow them on Facebook and on Instagram for listings, and real estate tips, topics and trends.

For more information, contact Jennifer Fleming at NextJEN Marketing at jen@gonextjen.com or 605.376.1308.

