Velatura HIE Corporation announces newest affiliation adding Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange

Grand Rapids, MI, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Velatura HIE Corporation (Velatura), today announced that Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange (GRAChIE) have signed an agreement to affiliate and integrate into Velatura effective January 1, 2022.

Velatura is a not-for-profit subsidiary of Velatura Public Benefit Corporation that offers affiliation and integration opportunities to health information exchanges (HIEs) and other health care providers and stakeholders across the country. It is one of the largest of its type in the country, connecting more than 500+ healthcare organizations. GRAChIE serves healthcare providers in Georgia, bringing health information from one healthcare professional to another seamlessly connecting health information.

“We are thrilled to integrate GRAChIE into Velatura HIE Corporation,” said Angie Bass, Executive Vice President of Velatura HIE Corporation. “Velatura serves as a health data utility and data exchange for public and private health care stakeholders. Adding GRAChIE to our HIE network will enhance our ability to provide meaningful services and transformative advancements to improve public health and increase interoperability across the nation. GRAChIE shares the same zeal for and commitment to health data interoperability and we are excited to see the growth and transformations that we will do together.”

“GRAChIE’s health information exchange allows healthcare professionals to appropriately access and securely share a patient’s health information electronically through a member’s EMR system – but we know that the future of health care involves much more than secure data sharing,” said Tara Cramer, CEO of GRAChIE. “Velatura offers GRAChIE an unmatched depth and breadth of technologies and services. We look forward to creating and improving the future of health care with them.”

GRAChIE joins Missouri-based Midwest Health Connection as the second HIE to affiliate and integrate with Velatura this year. Velatura was created by the Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), thus, with their collective strength in the HIE marketplace the Velatura network is working toward a best in class shared services company that aims to build out a more effective model for advancing interoperability and establishing the larges HIE network in the country.

As a result of the affiliation, Velatura will enable GRAChIE to expand its service offerings to its network members by providing innovative market-driven solutions and meet the needs of GRAChIE’s health care stakeholders and academic partners. With this transition, GRAChIE’s network of members is sure to see added value to the communities.

Additionally, the members of GRAChIE will benefit from the existing relationships Velatura has with other HIEs and related stakeholders, including payors and providers, by creating opportunities for collaboration and deeper data sharing.

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. https://velatura.org/

About Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange

The Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange (GRAChIE) serves healthcare organizations and providers across Georgia seamlessly bringing health information from one healthcare professional to another. GRAChIE provides health information in a secure, electronic format allowing healthcare professionals to appropriately access and securely share a patient’s health information electronically through EHR system. https://grachie.org/

